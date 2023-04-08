MLB The Show 23 features a true-to-life, accurate representation of video game baseball to date. As such, the team's position and performance are closely based on real-life players, with upgrade paths available as players progress through the game's extensive career mode.

One of the main roles in MLB The Show 23 is the Relief Pitcher, whose primary goal is to replace the starting pitcher, especially during injuries or high pitch counts.

This article will detail 5 of the best relief pitchers players can rely on in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Andres Munoz, Edwin Diaz, and three more ideal Relief Pitchers to get on MLB The Show 23

From Andres Munoz to Edwin Diaz, here are the five best relief pitchers you can get on MLB The Show 23, along with their individual stats:

5) Andres Munoz (86)

Stamina: 25

Hard contact reduction: 89

89 Swing and miss potential: 94

94 Walk and hit by pitch reduction: 74

74 Keeping the ball on the ground: 75

75 Clutch pitching: 74

74 Control: 75

75 Velocity: 99

99 Break: 79

79 Fielding: 37

37 Arm strength: 99

99 Throwing accuracy: 42

42 Reaction: 38

38 Slider: 89 MPH

89 MPH 4-Seam fastball: 99 MPH

99 MPH 2-Seam fastball: 97 MPH

Making his MLB debut at the Dan Diego Padres in 2019, Andres Clemente Munoz is currently a professional pitcher for the Seattle Mariners.

Munoz can double down as a closer and greatly benefit from any defensive advantage at shortstops, especially considering his incredible Velocity and Arm strength.

4) Ryan Helsley (86)

Stamina: 28

28 Hard contact reduction: 99

99 Swing and miss potential: 91

91 Walk and hit by pitch reduction: 59

59 Keeping the ball on the ground: 68

68 Clutch pitching: 94

94 Control: 79

79 Velocity: 99

99 Break: 97

97 Fielding: 43

43 Arm strength: 45

45 Throwing accuracy: 48

48 Reaction: 35

35 Slider: 89 MPH

89 MPH 4-Seam fastball: 99 MPH

99 MPH 12-6 curve: 81 MPH

81 MPH Circle change: 88 MPH

Making his MLB debut in 2019, Ryan Helsley is an American professional pitcher. He currently plays for the St. Louis Cardinals and was named an All-Star in 2022.

Helsley is an excellent pick for a relief pitcher in MLB The Show 23, possessing near-perfect Velocity and Hard Contact Reduction.

3) Evan Phillips (90)

Stamina: 24

24 Hard contact reduction: 97

97 Swing and miss potential: 83

83 Walk and hit by pitch reduction: 73

73 Keeping the ball on the ground: 84

84 Clutch pitching: 80

80 Control: 79

79 Velocity: 99

99 Break: 99

99 Fielding: 25

25 Arm strength: 55

55 Throwing accuracy: 37

37 Reaction: 34

34 Slider: 85 MPH

85 MPH 4-Seam fastball: 96 MPH

96 MPH Cutter: 93 MPH

93 MPH Sinker: 95 MPH

Born in 1994, Evan John Phillips used to play for the Atlanta Braves before eventually joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB.

Philips is another suitable pick, offering exceptional scores for Break and Velocity, especially when paired with a center fielder.

2) Edwin Diaz (92)

Stamina: 24

24 Hard contact reduction: 99

99 Swing and miss potential: 99

99 Walk and hit by pitch reduction: 62

62 Keeping the ball on the ground: 82

82 Clutch pitching: 99

99 Control: 75

75 Velocity: 99

99 Break: 80

80 Fielding: 47

47 Arm strength: 67

67 Throwing accuracy: 47

47 Reaction: 40

40 Slider: 89 MPH

89 MPH 4-Seam fastball: 99 MPH

99 MPH Slider: 91 MPH

91 MPH 2-Seam fastball: 97 MPH

The recently popular Edwin Diaz is ranked second on our list and wholeheartedly earns that position thanks to his remarkable Clutch pitching, Velocity, and Hard contact reduction. He currently plays for the New York Mets and was part of the Seattle Mariners prior to that.

1) Emmanuel Clase (93)

Stamina: 26

26 Hard contact reduction: 96

96 Swing and miss potential: 71

71 Walk and hit by pitch reduction: 92

92 Keeping the ball on the ground: 86

86 Clutch pitching: 90

90 Control: 85

85 Velocity: 99

99 Break: 97

97 Fielding: 45

45 Arm strength: 99

99 Throwing accuracy: 38

38 Reaction: 35

35 Cutter: 97 MPH

97 MPH 4-Seam fastball: 99 MPH

99 MPH Slider: 92 MPH

The Dominican professional pitcher made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Texas Rangers and has been slowly increasing in popularity in recent years. He currently plays for the Cleveland Guardians.

Emmanuel Clase is the best relief pitcher to get in MLB The Show 23, largely thanks to his overall high stat score and impressive Velocity and Arm strength.

MLB The Show 23 was released on March 24, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A Nintendo Switch port is also available for the game.

MLB The Show 23 is also accessible via Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming service, which is the only way PC players can join in on the fun.

