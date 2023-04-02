MLB The Show 23, a baseball simulation video game, has finally launched, and fans of the game love its new features and improvements. As with every new release, one of the most exciting aspects for players is the in-game player rankings, particularly for those playing the Center Fielder position.

The Center Fielder position in baseball is crucial, requiring a player who is agile and fast, with a keen sense of anticipation and the ability to make decisions on the fly. In MLB The Show 23, the Center Fielder is also an essential position, as players rely on them to make game-changing catches and throws.

In this article, we'll rank the top 5 Center Fielders in MLB The Show 23 based on their skills, abilities, and overall impact on the game. So, whether you're a seasoned player or just starting, read on to discover the best Center Fielders in the game.

Ranking the top 5 Center Fielders in MLB The Show 23

Baseball fans and gamers alike have eagerly anticipated the release of MLB The Show 23 and the chance to take control of their favorite players and teams.

1) Mike Trout – Los Angeles Angels

Contact Versus Righties : 91

: 91 Contact Versus Lefties : 92

: 92 Power Versus Righties : 99

: 99 Power Versus Lefties : 95

: 95 Vision : 50

: 50 Discipline : 90

: 90 Clutch Hitting : 85

: 85 Bunting Ability : 35

: 35 Drag Bunt Ability : 25

: 25 Durability : 90

: 90 Fielding : 74

: 74 Arm Strength : 81

: 81 Throwing Accuracy : 72

: 72 Reaction : 58

: 58 Speed : 90

: 90 Stealing Ability : 27

: 27 Baserunning Aggressiveness: 42

Mike Trout is widely regarded as one of the best baseball players of this generation, if not of all time. Trout has won three American League MVP awards and has been named an All-Star nine times since making his Major League debut in 2011. In MLB The Show 23, Trout is known for his remarkable speed, agility, and hitting ability, making him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

As an MLB The Show 2023 player, choosing the Los Angeles Angels with Trout on your team can give you a clear advantage, as his stats and abilities are unmatched by many other players on the virtual pitch.

2) Julio Rodriguez – Seattle Mariners

Contact Versus Righties : 77

: 77 Contact Versus Lefties : 72

: 72 Power Versus Righties : 77

: 77 Power Versus Lefties : 74

: 74 Vision : 54

: 54 Discipline : 53

: 53 Clutch Hitting : 80

: 80 Bunting Ability : 35

: 35 Drag Bunt Ability : 25

: 25 Durability : 81

: 81 Fielding : 78

: 78 Arm Strength : 92

: 92 Throwing Accuracy : 45

: 45 Reaction : 61

: 61 Speed : 98

: 98 Stealing Ability : 70

: 70 Baserunning Aggressiveness: 76

Julio Rodriguez is a rising star in the baseball world, currently playing in the minor leagues for the Seattle Mariners in MLB The Show 23. He is widely considered one of the game's best prospects, with a mighty swing and an impressive arm in the outfield.

As an MLB The Show 2023 player, choosing to develop Rodriguez on your team could be a wise decision, as he has the potential to become one of the game's greats.

3) Byron Buxton – Minnesota Twins

Contact Versus Righties : 56

: 56 Contact Versus Lefties : 74

: 74 Power Versus Righties : 99

: 99 Power Versus Lefties : 99

: 99 Vision : 46

: 46 Discipline : 56

: 56 Clutch Hitting : 35

: 35 Bunting Ability : 83

: 83 Drag Bunt Ability : 79

: 79 Durability : 68

: 68 Fielding : 99

: 99 Arm Strength : 85

: 85 Throwing Accuracy : 83

: 83 Reaction : 62

: 62 Speed : 90

: 90 Stealing Ability : 56

: 56 Baserunning Aggressiveness: 55

Byron Buxton is an outfielder for the Minnesota Twins in MLB The Show 23, known for his incredible speed and defensive abilities. He has won multiple Gold Glove awards for his exceptional fielding, and his speed on the base paths also makes him a valuable asset on offense.

As an MLB The Show 2023 player, adding Buxton to your team would provide a reliable and dynamic player capable of making game-changing plays on offense and defense.

4) Jazz Chisholm Jr. - Miami Marlins

Contact Versus Righties : 72

: 72 Contact Versus Lefties : 51

: 51 Power Versus Righties : 90

: 90 Power Versus Lefties : 56

: 56 Vision : 54

: 54 Discipline : 60

: 60 Clutch Hitting : 90

: 90 Bunting Ability : 35

: 35 Drag Bunt Ability : 27

: 27 Durability : 76

: 76 Fielding : 82

: 82 Arm Strength : 63

: 63 Throwing Accuracy : 74

: 74 Reaction : 77

: 77 Speed : 83

: 83 Stealing Ability : 73

: 73 Baserunning Aggressiveness: 65

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a young infielder for the Miami Marlins. He burst onto the scene in 2021 with extraordinary speed and power, quickly becoming a favorite among players who enjoy MLB The Show 23.

Chisholm is known for his authentic style and flair, making him one of the most exciting players to watch in action. In MLB The Show 23, players can play as Chisholm and experience his explosive playstyle firsthand.

5) Luis Robert Jr. – Chicago White Sox

Contact Versus Righties : 76

: 76 Contact Versus Lefties : 99

: 99 Power Versus Righties : 61

: 61 Power Versus Lefties : 82

: 82 Vision : 68

: 68 Discipline : 43

: 43 Clutch Hitting : 78

: 78 Bunting Ability : 35

: 35 Drag Bunt Ability: 25

25 Durability : 60

: 60 Fielding : 73

: 73 Arm Strength : 71

: 71 Throwing Accuracy : 42

: 42 Reaction : 48

: 48 Speed : 74

: 74 Stealing Ability : 48

: 48 Baserunning Aggressiveness: 46

Luis Robert Jr. is a rising star in the baseball world, currently playing for the Chicago White Sox in MLB The Show 23. He has amazing speed and power, making him a dangerous offensive threat. Additionally, his defensive abilities in the center of the field make him a valuable asset on the other side of the ball.

As an MLB The Show 2023 player, choosing to develop Robert Jr. on your team could be a wise decision, as he has the potential to become one of the game's most dynamic players.

