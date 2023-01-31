MLB The Show 23: Cover Athlete Revealed for this year's game

MLB The Show remains the premier baseball video game franchise. Although the 2022 release suffered from some technical issues, particularly with the online multiplayer mode, the series remains highly profitable for Sony. While other baseball video games do exist, there is next to zero competition for the MLB The Show series.

One of the reasons for the video game franchise's continual success is the fact that it is no longer a PlayStation-exclusive title. The franchise's expansion to other systems besides the PlayStation was a success. The cross-platform jump to X-Box saw an increase of roughly two million more players, according to Sony.

Danno @danno_omen Up next from the collection is a game I still can’t believe is on Xbox, the Sony made MLB The Show 21. I was so happy to get this franchise on Xbox as I’m a huge baseball fan and it didn’t disappoint. And it has a steelbook to boot! Who’s played this one? #Xbox Up next from the collection is a game I still can’t believe is on Xbox, the Sony made MLB The Show 21. I was so happy to get this franchise on Xbox as I’m a huge baseball fan and it didn’t disappoint. And it has a steelbook to boot! Who’s played this one? #Xbox https://t.co/tf8wL4EIAr

"Up next from the collection is a game I still can’t believe is on Xbox, the Sony made MLB The Show 21. I was so happy to get this franchise on Xbox as I’m a huge baseball fan and it didn’t disappoint. And it has a steelbook to boot! Who’s played this one? #Xbox" - @danno_omen

While there are still several questions surrounding the 2023 edition of the game, including features and release dates, we finally have an answer to one of the most frequently asked questions: Who will be on the cover of The Show 23?

Today, Sony San Diego, along with special guest NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell, announced that Jazz Chisholm will grace the cover of their next release. While several players were rumored to be on the cover, including Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, they ultimately went with Jazz Chisholm of the Miami Marlins.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow

Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23.



Pre-orders open February 6, 2023.

mlbthe.show/23



#MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow Let’s shock the system!Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23.Pre-orders open February 6, 2023. Let’s shock the system! 🎷😎Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23.Pre-orders open February 6, 2023.mlbthe.show/23 #MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow https://t.co/d47WrJsrF9

"Let’s shock the system! Introducing Jazz Chisholm as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23. Pre-orders open February 6, 2023. https://mlbthe.show/23 #MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow" - MLB The Show

Shohei Ohtani was the cover athlete for The Show '22 and Fernando Tatis Jr. for The Show '21.

A look at the 2022 season of MLB The Show's newest cover athlete, Jazz Chisholm

Jazz Chisholm is one of the most electric players in the MLB. The second baseman may look to expand his game to centerfield following the acquisition of Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins.

While he missed a large portion of the 2022 season due to injury, Jazz enjoyed a true breakout season for the Marlins last year. In 60 games last season for Miami, Chisholm hit 14 home runs and 45 RBIs, while also recording 12 stolen bases. The 24-year-old from the Bahamas maintained a .254 batting average prior to his injury.

Poll : 0 votes