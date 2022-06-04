“Can Jazz Chisholm stop being so f***ing cool?” - San Francisco Giants fans can’t help but compliment Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. after his miraculous save

San Francisco Giants fans envy the Miami Marlins for their young talent, Jazz Chisholm Jr. He's only 24 years old and he's quickly establishing himself as one of the league's most dynamic players. He leads his team in offensive production with 31 runs batted in, and he's second on his team with runs scored (23). He's batting a respectable .268. He also knows how to run the bases. He's stolen eight bases this season, tying him for 12th-most in the MLB.

Defensively, Jazz Chisholm also knows how to make stellar plays. He spends most of his time at second base, often playing into shallow right field to catch hard-hit grounders. During today's game against the San Francisco Giants, Chisholm made a diving stop to save an extra run from scoring.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. saves a potential second run from scoring on this diving play. Giants take a 1-0 lead..." - @ Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun

Twitter loved it. Even San Francisco Giants fans couldn't resist complimenting the young star. Here's their best reactions.

San Francisco Giants fans can’t help but compliment Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. after his miraculous save

Story continues below ad

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has an .865 OPS this season.

This Giants fan enjoys when his team plays the Miami Marlins just because he gets to watch Chisholm.

Cody Pasby @CodyPasby I say it every time the Marlins have played the Giants the last couple years but my god Jazz Chisholm is so good and would be a superstar if he played on almost any other team I say it every time the Marlins have played the Giants the last couple years but my god Jazz Chisholm is so good and would be a superstar if he played on almost any other team

Story continues below ad

"I say it every time the Marlins have played the Giants the last couple years but my god Jazz Chisholm is so good and would be a superstar if he played on almost any other team" - @ Cody Pashby

This user doesn't just think Chisholm is good. He thinks he's "the best" right now.

strawberry garfield @megan_e_riley jazz chisholm jr is the best name in baseball rn jazz chisholm jr is the best name in baseball rn

"jazz chisholm jr is the best name in baseball rn" - @ strawberry garfield

Story continues below ad

What do Giants fans like most about Jazz Chisholm? The possibility that he might play for them one day.

Zachy 🌁 @ZacheryOber Jazz Chisholm future giant Jazz Chisholm future giant

"Jazz Chisholm future giant" - @ Zachy

Chisholm plays with plenty of flair. He decks himself out in expensive bling and often dyes his hair various colors. This user wishes he would stop being so "cool."

ryan @49ersLa Dude can jazz chisholm stop being so fucking cool Dude can jazz chisholm stop being so fucking cool

Story continues below ad

"Dude can jazz chisholm stop being so f***ing cool" - @ ryan

In this user's opinion, Chisholm and Fernando Tatis Jr. — another young, energetic star — are making "baseball fun again."

Franko @franklinnalvar1 Jazz Chisholm & Tatís Jr making the sport of baseball fun again Jazz Chisholm & Tatís Jr making the sport of baseball fun again 🔥

"Jazz Chisholm & Tatís Jr making the sport of baseball fun again" - @ Franko

This user thinks Chisholm has "got that dawg."

Story continues below ad

"jazz chisholm" - @ ivan

He's already wowed fans with his defensive skills. Now it's time for Chisholm to break out the big bat.

Josh @canguardjosh If Jazz Chisholm gets a hit I’m partying If Jazz Chisholm gets a hit I’m partying

"If Jazz Chisholm gets a hit I’m partying" - @ Josh

Chisholm will be under Miami Marlins' team control for a few more years. But once he's off, the San Francisco Giants could put in a handsome offer for the young talent. Clearly, the fans would love having him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far