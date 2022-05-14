MLB 2022: Top 5 moments of the season so far

The 2022 MLB season is just 36 days old, and we've already seen some incredible moments. Youngsters like Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco have given us glimpses into the league's future stardom. Veterans like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have continued their dominance and reminded us why they'll be future Hall of Famers.

The unexpected has happened in more ways than one, and even the expected has played out in ways we never thought possible. Who would've thought Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could hit three home runs against the stacked New York Yankees pitching staff in a single game? And that's not even this year's best moment.

Here are the top 5 moments of the 2022 MLB season so far

#5 Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s payback home run

MLB 2022 - Miami Marlins 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit one of this year's best home runs on April 21

Jazz Chisholm's epic home run against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 21 had to make this list. It was the best possible response Chisholm could've given to home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, who was rushing him back into the batter's box.

It was 3-0 for the Cardinals over the Miami Marlins in the bottom of the seventh inning. The count was 0-2. Chisholm was taking his time getting set for the pitch. Cuzzi clapped his hands and said, "Let's go!" Chisholm gently raised a hand and questioned Cuzzi's rush. Cardinals catcher Yadiar Molina tried to get his pitcher, Aaron Brooks, to quick-pitch Chisholm. He didn't. All parties reset for the next pitch. Chisholm lined it up and crushed a two-run shot. You can see how upset it made Phil Cuzzi.

#4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits three home runs in one game

MLB 2022 - Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smacked 3 home runs against the Yankees on April 13

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the league's most dominant players, and this was his most dominant performance of the 2022 season to date. He smacked three home runs and four RBIs off the New York Yankees. He made Gerrit Cole look helpless on his second home run. He caught an inside heater at 98 MPH and sent it over the left field wall. Nobody in the league but Guerrero could've hit a home run off that pitch. It shouldn't be possible.

#3 New York Mets combined no-hitter

MLB 2022 - The New York Mets pitching staff combined for a no-hitter against the Phillies on April 29

This is just one reason the New York Mets are 21-11. They're a complete team. Their lineup is nine good hitters deep, and their pitching staff can combine for one flawless outing.

That's exactly what they did on April 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mets starter Tylor Megill combined with four relievers to get a 3-0 win without allowing a single hit. If it wasn't for the next New York Mets moment on this list, we'd say the combined no-hitter was their best team effort of the season.

#2 New York Mets complete seven-run comback in ninth inning

MLB 2022 - New York Mets scored 7 runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on May 6

The best moment for one of this season's best teams came on May 6. Once again playing the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Mets entered the ninth inning down by a blowout score of 1-7. Oddsmakers had already counted them out. Many Mets fans had already turned off their television sets and gone to bed. But then the team from Queens pulled off one of the greatest comebacks you'll ever see.

#1 Reid Detmers' no-hitter

MLB 2022 - Los Angeles Angels SP Reid Detmers no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10

Reid Detmers is a 22-year-old starting pitcher who didn't hold much of a role in the Los Angeles Angels pitching rotation. Manager Joe Maddon liked him, but he didn't have enough experience to be a top-five starter. He was number six in the Angels rotation.

He faced the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. The Rays were streaking, and most viewers expected them to bat Detmers around. But that wasn't the case. Detmers threw nine no-hit innings, retiring 27 out of 28 Rays batters. He walked just one man and managed to get through the game with only two strikeouts. He became the youngest player in franchise and MLB history to throw a no-hitter.

Edited by Windy Goodloe