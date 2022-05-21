5 players San Francisco Giants could target before the trade deadline

Last season, the San Francisco Giants made a surprise splash in acquiring rental Kris Bryant at the trade deadline. This season, there is a variety of even deeper talent the Giants can salivate over pursuing, like a baseball buffet spread. The rumor mill is swirling aplenty on whether or not they can pull another rabbit out of their hat in the 2022 season. Here are five names picking up steam in the conversations surrounding the San Francisco Giants with the August deadline looming.

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

All rise...because it doesn't appear as though the Yankees are willing to do so in their initial contract offer star Aaron Judge flat-out rejected. That's perfectly alright with the San Francisco Giants, who may be chomping at the bit to get his bat in their lineup. The Orange Men are mutually tied to Aaron Judge due to his childhood roots. Not many fans are aware that Aaron Judge grew up rooting for the Giants for the majority of his young life. Those roots may be a game-changer if the Yankees are unwilling to raise their initial offer. Judge will likely choose his desired alternative destination if a deadline move is imminent and the Giants are at the top of that list. His San Francisco origins could be an even greater chip if he hits the free-agent market instead in November.

While Aaron Judge has publicly voiced his desire to remain a Yankee forever, whether or not that remains in the Yankees' plans remains to be seen.

“I’m disappointed because I’ve been vocal that I want to be a Yankee for life and bring a championship back to New York … it stings but I’ve got a job to do on the field.” Aaron Judge on his contract extension talks with the #Yankees “I’m disappointed because I’ve been vocal that I want to be a Yankee for life and bring a championship back to New York … it stings but I’ve got a job to do on the field.” Aaron Judge on his contract extension talks with the #Yankees:“I’m disappointed because I’ve been vocal that I want to be a Yankee for life and bring a championship back to New York … it stings but I’ve got a job to do on the field.” https://t.co/51LpIQjh9i

It wouldn't be so unsettling for Yankees fans if it wasn't for the tone of heartbreak riddling the star right-fielder's broken speech in this press conference. It almost comes across ex-girlfriend-esque. His somber expression says it all. Does this response insinuate a mutual breakup in the offseason? Who knows. But it doesn't sound as if the Yankees are willing to meet his price; not yet anyway. Stay tuned to this juicy story as the trade deadline draws nearer. If the Yankees can't come to a deal soon, the San Francisco Giants will be knocking on their door.

Frankie Montas

Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics may have avoided paying salary arbitration by signing their 29-year-old ace this past March, but his impending departure is no less imminent. If anything, his one-year deal seems to be merely delaying the inevitable. Considering the Oakland A's are unlikely to trade Montas to an American League rival, their counterparts across the bay in the National League seem like a likely destination. What makes this deal even more plausible is the conveniently close proximity of the two teams' locations. The last time the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants executed a trade was in 2020. Could that two-year drought end with a Frankie Montas move to the other side of the bay?

Juan Soto

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals

The rumor mill is buzzing between the San Francisco Giants and a possible Juan Soto blockbuster. Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford can thank his wife, Jalynne, for those rumors.

"Come to @SFGiants"- @Jalynne Crawford

But, as it turns out, there's more credibility to this rumor than meets the eye. It appears that Soto is very fond of the Crawfords. He's been seen taking pictures publicly with Brandon and his kids, who are big fans of the Washington Nationals slugger. It's also not the only get-together between the two families. That could mean a possible Crawford/Soto family reunion is in the books for the Nats superstar. After all, nothing tugs at the heartstrings more than the prospect of your friend's children cheering you on in a home uniform, right?

Luis Castillo

The Cincinnati Reds hurler has been long-rumored to be on the trade block despite management's refusal to accept the idea. It may be the most realistic move for the rebuilding Reds, however, who find themselves buried six feet under at the bottom of the league standings.Though the 29-year-old's numbers are rough with a 4.60 ERA this season, the San Francisco Giants are known to turn the trajectory of a pitcher's career around. Take last season's breakout ace, Logan Webb, for instance. The fourth-round amateur draft pick was not expected to be the hometown team's ace. But with SF, he thrived in his first full-season under the right development crew. Perhaps Luis Castillo can find that same fresh start feeling under the direction of a new team. Perhaps donning a San Francisco Giants uniform could be the fresh start he needs.

Tyler Mahle

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Guardians

Seeing another Reds player on this list is just indicative of the fire sale that's about to take place for this rebuilding team. Mahle has been a disappointment thus far, and with a shakeup being needed in Cincinnati, he could be on the move. Like Castillo, his numbers are cringeworthy with a 5.60 ERA, but he's had success in his prior two seasons. At 27, there's more than enough time for the right coaching staff to put his season and career back on track. I wouldn't judge these hurlers too harshly under the dreadful management and coaching group they've been stuck under.

The San Francisco Giants have trade options galore

There is no shortage of opportunities for the San Francisco Giants to improve their roster at the deadline. Considering the nature of the National League West playoff race, they should be chomping at the bit to get the upper hand on their rival Dodgers. Making a deadline spash could be the move they need to get over that hump. We'll keep you posted as the season unfolds. Like last season, it's sure to be an entertaining sequence of events that gradually reveal themselves as the deadline approaches.

