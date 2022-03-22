Analyzing San Francisco Giants pitching staff, with Logan Webb and All-Star Carlos Rodon leading rotation in 2022

The San Francisco Giants were one of the top teams in the MLB in 2021, and they look to continue this dominance with one of the best bullpens in baseball. They finished as the top pitching group in the National League West with a combined ERA of 3.24. While this high-performance level will be difficult to recreate in 2022, the San Francisco Giants made some key pickups and are ready to try.

The addition of Carlos Rodón, coming off the best season of his career where he was an All-Star and Cy Young Award candidate, makes an already great lineup even better. Carlos Rodón pairs his significant talents with the 25-year-old stud Logan Webb to lead one of the best pitching rotations in baseball.

Carlos Rodon, along with the rest of the San Francisco Giants pitching staff, is working hard to be ready for the 2022 season, as the Giants shared via a tweet.

"Firing things up in Scottsdale" - @ SFGiants

How San Francisco Giants bullpen matches up against NL West star hitters

The Giants pitchers will need to shut down Fernando Tatis Jr.

The National League West contains some of the most explosive hitters in baseball, notably Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies, and basically everybody on the Los Angeles Dodgers. To be able to keep pace in the division, the Giants pitchers have to be at the top of their game.

In 2021 the San Francisco Giants allowed only 3.67 runs per game, which is among the best in the league. This strong pitching combined with excellent defensive play will need to be recreated as the Giants seek postseason success in 2022. Look for Carlos Rodón to propel this pitching rotation to the next level.

Jeff Passan was first on the game-changing deal that brought Carlos Rodón to the West Coast. He reported via a tweet.

"Left-handed starter Carlos Rodón and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season" - @ Jeff Passan

The pitchers returning to the San Francisco Giants from the 2021 season, including Logan Webb, will have to step up this season. The division around them has improved, adding stars and quality depth players, so the Giants' in-house pitchers will have to match this increased skill level in the division.

The Giants will need their pitching rotation to be at their best if they want to repeat as National League West champions. Carlos Rodón was the biggest acquisition this offseason for the Giants. His duels with the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Kris Bryant will be legendary in 2022.

