5 hitters who could potentially be traded to a playoff contender at 2022 Trade Deadline

The MLB season is still young, but that doesn't stop from trade rumors circulating around the game. There are a number of hitters on noncontending teams who could be dealt by July 31. Here are 5 hitters who could make their way to a playoff contender.

5 hitters who could potentially be dealt before the trade deadline

#5 Josh Bell, Washington Nationals, 1B

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels

Josh Bell is off to a great start for the Washington Nationals and many contenders across the league will try to pursue the lefty-slugger. Bell is batting .328 with four home runs and 22 RBIs.

2022 Slash Line: .328/.418/.473/.892

Possible Suitors: Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins

#4 Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs, C

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will be a top trade candidate over the next few months. Contreras is in the last year of his contract and is one of the top catchers in baseball. Contreras is batting .275 with five home runs and 14 RBIs.

2022 Slash Line: .275/.392/.495/.888

Possible Suitors: Yankees, Giants, Mets, Blue Jays

#3 C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies, 1B

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies

C.J. Cron has been one of the best power hitters in baseball this season and will undoubtedly be a top trade candidate this summer.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis CJ Cron legitimately might have a thousand feet worth of home runs tonight after taking two swings. CJ Cron legitimately might have a thousand feet worth of home runs tonight after taking two swings. https://t.co/9Dqr1l0xMy

"CJ Cron legitimately might have a thousand feet worth of home runs tonight after taking two swings." - @ Jared Carrabis

Cron leads the National League with nine home runs and is batting an impressive .321.

2022 Slash Line: .321/.368/.593/.961

Possible Suitors: Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets

#2 Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox, SS

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts is one of the best shortstops in baseball and is on his way for a career offensive season. Bogaerts is batting .338 and can opt out after this season if he wants to. With the Red Sox struggling to start the season, they may try to trade the star shortstop.

2022 Slash Line: .338/.399/.466/.865

Possible Suitors: St. Louis Cardinals, LA Angels, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



#MLBCentral "If the Red Sox make (Xander) Bogaerts available, it's hard to find a better fit right now in the Major Leagues than the St. Louis Cardinals." - @jonmorosi "If the Red Sox make (Xander) Bogaerts available, it's hard to find a better fit right now in the Major Leagues than the St. Louis Cardinals." - @jonmorosi#MLBCentral https://t.co/ijdlESWP0j

"'If the Red Sox make (Xander) Bogaerts available, it's hard to find a better fit right now in the Major Leagues than the St. Louis Cardinals'-@jonmorosi" - @ MLB Network

The Cardinals appear to be a top destination for Bogaerts as he has been rumored to be a potential fit.

#1 J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox, DH

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles

Veteran Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is rumored by many to be a potential trade candidate if the team continues to struggle. Martinez has been one of the most consistent hitters over the past five seasons. This season, he is batting .333 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.

2022 Slash Line: .333/.379/.579/.958

Possible Suitors: Houston Astros, LA Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt