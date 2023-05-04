MLB The Show 23 patch #4 official notes: Seattle Mariners Nike City Connect uniform goes live, performance fixes, and more

MLB The Show 23 just got a new patch #4 update earlier today that aims to introduce performance fixes to certain portions of the game. However, the biggest highlight of the patch is the addition of the Seattle Mariners Nike City Connect uniforms, which many in the community have been waiting to get their hands on for some time now.

When it comes to the major bug fixes, it’s important to mention that the developers have patched a fix to deal with the issues that are currently affecting fielding aids. The bug used to affect the button accuracy of the throw meter and had become a major issue for players.

Fortunately, the developers have addressed that with patch #4 and have also made quite a few adjustments to the Boss Battle Dynamic Challenge. There have also been fixes implemented to address an issue where save files failed to load after a custom roster was used in the game.

MLB The Show fans looking for a detailed description of patch #4 can look up the game's official website for more information. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

MLB The Show 23 patch #4 official notes

1) Co-op

Fixed an issue where the pitch trail would change colors after playing a game.

2) Road to the Show

Boss battle Dynamic Challenge adjustments.

Fixed an issue where a save file would fail to load after using a specific custom roster.

3) March to October Franchise

Fixed an issue where a save file would fail to load after using a specific custom roster.

4) Miscellaneous

Various commentary updates and adjustments.

MLB The Show 23 Weekly Wonders 6

The title has also announced the arrival of the Weekly Wonder 6 event, which will offer players a variety of rewards as they take part in some of the challenges that the game has to offer. From XP to a Diamond Duos pack, there is indeed a lot to look forward to this week.

