MLB The Show 23 has struck a chord with fans worldwide, as the game has been loved by many for its versatility. It comes with different editions and has become increasingly popular. However, constant server issues are hampering that popularity, leaving fans displeased.

Released by San Diego Studios, the game is the 18th edition of the MLB The Show franchise history. The game's most common version is the Previous Generation Standard edition. There are also the Next Generation Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition and the Captain's Edition, all costing within $70-100.

Quite unsurprisingly, with the big price the fans have had to pay, their discontent is justified if they do not get to play their favorite game. The server outage issue has been a constant fans have faced since the game got released on Mar. 28. Although it's not a game breaking error, it usually takes at least a few hours to be resolved, adding to gamers' frustration.

Thank you for your patience. We're aware of the recent server errors and are working to get them resolved. Updates to follow. Thank you for your patience.

MLB The Show's Twitter account gave a small apology note after their servers went down on Sunday. They promised to resolve the issue as soon as they could. However, fans reacted angrily to that message.

Taking this opportunity, fans jumped on the bandwagon to ask for free packs from the game. Some fans also asked for other errors to be handled immediately by the game.

One said:

"Don't care fix them now. We pay a lot of money for this game, and this is how you pay us back."

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Vincent Battiloro @vinniebat18 @MLBTheShow Don’t care fix them now. We pay a lot of money for this game and this is how you pay us back @MLBTheShow Don’t care fix them now. We pay a lot of money for this game and this is how you pay us back

Rae @raekwonis @MLBTheShow You guys spend 90% of your efforts and content towards Diamond Dynasty, and can’t keep the servers up long enough for players to enjoy it. Year after year. @MLBTheShow You guys spend 90% of your efforts and content towards Diamond Dynasty, and can’t keep the servers up long enough for players to enjoy it. Year after year.

Jaron Brown @jbrown_esq @MLBTheShow Right in the middle of my Charisma Showdown run with a ridiculous squad! Lost all progress 🤦🏽‍♂️ @MLBTheShow Right in the middle of my Charisma Showdown run with a ridiculous squad! Lost all progress 🤦🏽‍♂️

kdjTV @kdjTV611 @MLBTheShow please fix warping pitches while you're at it, thanks @MLBTheShow please fix warping pitches while you're at it, thanks

MLB The Show's Troubleshooting methods to try to fix game

The most common troubleshooting method anyone playing the game can try is logging in and out of the game when they face the issue.

As the game relies on the internet, a strong connection is preferrable. If errors persist, resetting the internet at your end could be worthwhile. Restarting the console and giving it a break is helpful, especially for older consoles.

