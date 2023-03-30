MLB The Show 23 Welcome To My Show Choice Pack - Release date, time, new cards, and more

MLB The Show 23’s Diamond Dynasty players will have exciting new card options when the Welcome To My Show Choice Pack goes live. This special pack will be an attractive opportunity for many players to add a strong card to their teams.

The Welcome To My Show Choice Pack will be released to celebrate the game's full launch following a brief period of early access.

The Welcome To My Show Choice Pack is coming to MLB The Show 23 on March 30

The reception to MLB The Show 23’s Diamond Dynasty mode has been amazing because of all the new special cards that players can obtain. The Welcome To My Show Choice Pack will expand on those options with nine new names.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow @MLB



Find the Welcome To My Show Choice Pack tomorrow around noon PT to add one of these stars in the making to your squad.

mlbthe.show/nfm



#MLBTheShow New talent ready to put on a Show in the 2023 season. 🤩Find the Welcome To My Show Choice Pack tomorrow around noon PT to add one of these stars in the making to your squad. New talent ready to put on a Show in the 2023 season. 🤩⚾ @MLBFind the Welcome To My Show Choice Pack tomorrow around noon PT to add one of these stars in the making to your squad.💪mlbthe.show/nfm #MLBTheShow https://t.co/WV4ntyLiNR

According to an official announcement on the game's official Twitter handle, the Welcome To My Show Choice Pack will be available on March 30, 2023. Players will find the new cards in the in-game store at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET.

Here’s the complete list of all nine cards:

Josh Jung (3B) – 96

Ezequiel Tovar (SS) – 96

Hunter Brown (SP) – 97

Triston Casas (1B) – 97

Logan O’Hoppe (C) – 96

Miguel Vargas (2B) – 96

Jordan Walker (RF) – 99

Corbin Carroll (LF) – 99

Anthony Volpe (SS) – 99

All these cards are Future Stars. They have boosted stats and higher overalls compared to their standard variants.

It remains to be seen how players can obtain the Welcome To My Show Choice Pack. There has been no indication of its possible cost, and it could be offered to players as a token of appreciation. Another alternative is to get it from the in-game store using Stubs.

MLB The Show 23 players can find many exciting cards across the different programs that are currently live in the game. This includes a starter set of challenges that unlocks an 87-rated Justin Verlander.

Team Affinity and World Baseball Classic programs also come with their own rewards. This includes different packs, official kits, and special cards.

With the Welcome To My Show Choice Pack set to release very soon, the overall pool of available options will increase.

Poll : 0 votes