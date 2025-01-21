MLBB finally unbanned in the USA after 48 hours 

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) has been unbanned in the United States after 48 hours. On January 21, 2025, Moonton, the title's developer, announced the game's restoration in the country. On January 19, 2025. the United States banned TikTok, MLBB, and Marvel Snap due to security concerns.

While TikTok was unbanned after just 14 hours, Marvel Snap has also officially announced that the game will be available in the country within the next 12 hours.

TikTok, Marvel Snap, and MLBB are affiliated with ByteDance, a popular Chinese company. With the ban on TikTok being lifted quickly, fans were hoping for Mobile Legends' return as well.

MLBB is now available in the USA

Mobile Legends has restarted its operations in the USA after a short pause (Image via YouTube/Essejimaru)

On January 21, 2025, Moonton officially announced that MLBB is now available to play in the United States after a short pause. In an in-game message, the company stated:

Trending

"Great news! Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is officially back after a brief pause. Simply open the app as usual — no additional action is needed - and jump right back into the fun. Thank you for your patience and support during our brief pause. We're thrilled to have you back".

The publisher further added:

"We have sent your activity rewards during the period you couldn't log in via email, along with a small gift. Please check. Let's get gaming. For any questions or concerns, please contact us via Customer Service. We will do our best to assist you."

Earlier, Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025. Trump had pledged to bring back TikTok a few days back, after which TikTok released an official statement about the restoration of the app while also thanking the President.

The United States was the second country after India to ban Mobile Legends. The popular MOBA game has been banned in India due to national security concerns since 2020.

MLBB has a massive user base across the globe. After its surge in popularity, TikTok's parent firm, ByteDance, acquired Mlbb's publisher Moonton in 2021.

The game's restoration spells good for US-based MLBB esports teams, with Moonton already having unveiled the roadmap for the 2025 season. The Mid Season Cup will be hosted in Riyadh in July, while the M7 World Championship will be played in Indonesia during January 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.