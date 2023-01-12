MLBB M4 World Championship Knockout Day 5: Blacklist defeats RRQ Hoshi to reach Upper Bracket Finals

MLBB M4 World Championship Knockout Day 5 saw a thrilling battle between two popular teams, Blacklist International and RRQ Hoshi, in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. The Filipino squad and defending champions continued their domination and presented magnificent gameplay throughout the match to defeat the opposition with a scoreline of 3-2.

However, Indonesian giants RRQ Hoshi fought well but, unfortunately, lost in the end, resulting in their relegation to the Lower Bracket. They will now compete against Falcon Esports, an encounter this side needs to win to stay in the tournament.

MLBB M4 Day 5: RRQ vs. Blacklist International match overview

The first round of the match saw a stunning performance from RRQ, who took a one-point lead over Blacklist. Their superstar R7, with a K/D/A of 6/4/8, emerged as the MVP in the opening round.

The team could not maintain momentum for a long time and lost the next round to Blacklist. OHEB's fabulous showcasing helped their squad get the equalizer. The Filipino side remained undefeated in the third round thanks to their superstars Wise and OHEB's performances.

RRQ Hoshi bounced back after losing two back-to-back rounds and got the victory in the fourth one, making both sides equal on the scoreboard. The top performer in this round was their pro VYN.

Blacklist International eventually defeated Hoshi in the decisive round to win the match and make it to the Upper Bracket Finals. The squad will face the winner of the Onic vs. Echo match, which will be played today, January 12.

The match between RRQ and Blacklist recorded the highest viewership number in MLBB history, with 4.2 million people watching the contest. This goes to show just how popular both teams are. Moreover, this was the first time they came face-to-face in the tournament.

Knockout Bracket after MLBB M4 Day 5 (Image via Moonton)

The Indonesian side will be in a do-or-die battle against Falcon, who won their last game against Turkish team Incendio. They will have to win all their upcoming matches to reach the Grand Finals, as a single loss will eliminate them from the MLBB M4.

The event has reached its climax as the remaining teams are just yards away from lifting the trophy, with each squad trying their best to achieve the feat. Moonton, the publisher of the title, has allocated $300K to the team who wins the World Championship this year.

The tournament is being broadcast on the Mobile Legends Bang Bang channel of YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok platforms in multiple languages.

Poll : 0 votes