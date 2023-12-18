MLBB M5 World Championship 2023: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

The MLBB M5 World Championship concluded on December 17, 2023, with AP Bren from the Philippines emerging as the undisputed crown champion and grabbing a cash prize of $300K. The squad outplayed Indonesia’s ONIC Esports in the Grand Finale with a score of 4-3, marking an interesting battle between these two powerhouses. This prestigious competition was conducted in the Philippines.

Bren Esports took their revenge against ONIC as they had lost their UB Semifinals matches against the Indonesian rivals. Rebounding strongly, the Filipino club secured their place in the Finale after winning their LB Semifinals game against Blacklist International. Their MLBB pro Flaptzy was given the MVP reward of $5K for his emphatic performances.

The M5 Championship emerged as the most popular MLBB ever, generating a peak viewership of more than 5 million. This milestone was achieved during the Grand Finals encounter between ONIC and Bren on December 17. The event broke its previous record of 4.2 million peak viewership that was reached at the M4 Championship.

Prize pool distribution for MLBB M5 World Championship

A total prize of $900K was awarded to 22 teams in the event.

AP Bren - $300K ONIC Esports - $$120K Blacklist International - $80K Deus Vult - $55K Geek Fam ID - $40K See You Soon - $40K Fire Flux Esports - $30K Burmese Ghouls - $30K Triple Esports - $20K Team SMG - $20K Team Flash - $20K HomeBois - $20K Bigetron Sons - $15K RRQ Akira - $15K Team Lilgun - $15K TheOhioBrothers - $15K Imperio - $10K Nightmare Esports - $10K Team Falcons - $10K Umbrella Squad - $10K 4Merical Esports - $10K KeepBest Gaming - $10K

ONIC Esports was arguably considered one of the top challengers for the trophy, as the Indonesian side had dominated many major tournaments in 2023. The club was also unbeaten before their Grand Finals game in the M5 Championship. Unfortunately, they couldn’t win this flagship event's crucial and last battle and went home with the runner-up award.

Blacklist International, the MLBB M3 winners, came third in the tournament. Deus Vult from the CIS region showcased impressive teamwork and clinched the fourth position.

Geek Fam from Indonesia ended up in fifth spot in the MLBB M5 World Championship after losing their do-or-die match against Blacklist International on December 15. The club had a powerful start to the event and won their first encounter. But they faltered in their next two matches.

