MLBB MPL Philippines Season 11: Trailer, teams, format, prize pool, schedule, and more

The MLBB MPL Season 11 Philippines is set to commence on February 17, with eight teams facing off against each other for a prize pool of $150K. The first phase, i.e., the Regular Season, will run for approximately two months until April 16 and will be played offline at the Shooting Gallery Studios. The date for the Playoffs is yet to be disclosed.

The contest has a similar structure compared to its previous edition. The double round-robin format will be followed in the initial phase, where all matches will be hosted in a best-of-three (Bo3). Each team will play 14 matches, and in the end, the top six will progress to the next stage.

In the Playoffs, the third to sixth-ranked teams will battle in the Quarterfinals, which will be a single elimination bracket. Meanwhile, the first and second squads will be directly seeded in the Semifinals, a double-elimination bracket. Each match will be hosted in a best-of-five, except for the Grand Finals (best-of-seven).

MLBB MPL Season 11 Philippines participants

Here are the names of the eight participants that are gearing up for the upcoming battle:

Blacklist International Bren Esports ECHO Nexplay EVOS Omega Esports ONIC Philippines RSG Slate PH TNC Pro Team

The point distribution for each match also remains the same as the previous iteration. If the squad wins by a score of 2-0, they will get three points, while a 2-1 scoreline will only grant them two points. On the other hand, a team that loses by a scoreline of 1-2 will receive a single point, while losing 0-2 will gain nothing.

MPL Philippines @MplPhilippines



Makakasama rin nila ang dalawang bagong mukha , Burrito and Odin! Para mas bigyan kulay ang mga laban at istorya ngayong #MPLPH S11, muli nating makakasama sila Mara, Manjean, Reptar, Butters, Wolf, Midnight, Chantelle, Naisou, Rockhart, Leo, Uomi, Santie, OSX, at Sonah!Makakasama rin nila ang dalawang bagong mukha , Burrito and Odin! Para mas bigyan kulay ang mga laban at istorya ngayong #MPLPH S11, muli nating makakasama sila Mara, Manjean, Reptar, Butters, Wolf, Midnight, Chantelle, Naisou, Rockhart, Leo, Uomi, Santie, OSX, at Sonah! 💯Makakasama rin nila ang dalawang bagong mukha , Burrito and Odin! https://t.co/HApCV1CfiP

The first match of the competition is planned between MLBB M4 World Championship finalists ECHO and Blacklist, followed by TNC and Nexplay Evos. The regular season will be held for eight weeks, from Friday to Sunday.

Blacklist International was victorious in the MLBB MPL PH Season 10, while ECHO occupied the runner-up seat. RSG Philippines and Brean Esports were in third and fourth positions. Meanwhile, Nexplay Evos had a disappointing run, failing to make it to the event playoffs. The team has made several changes to its roster and will look to lift its first trophy.

The Filipino teams have dominated the MLBB scene at the international level for the past three years, taking the last three world championship trophies to their country. The competition is also known for thrilling battles.

Poll : 0 votes