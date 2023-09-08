MLBB MPL Philippines Season 12: Teams, M5 slots, schedule, prize pool, and more

The MLBB MPL Philippines Season 12 kicks off on September 8, 2023, with a total of eight teams. It is an approximately one-and-a-half-month-long tournament that has a prize pool of $150K. The winner and the runner-up of the competition will be selected for the M5 World Championship, scheduled for November and December this year.

Similar to the last iteration, the MPL S12 is divided into two stages: the regular season and the playoffs. Eight teams will contest in a round-robin format in the initial phase, where all the matches will be in a Bo3. After the end of the first phase, the bottom two squads will be knocked out, while the top six will compete in the playoffs.

MLBB MPL Philippines Season 12 participants and schedule

Here are the eight participating teams in the MLBB MPL Philippines Season 12:

AP.Bren Blacklist International ECHO Minana EVOS Omega Esports ONIC Philippines RSG Philippines TNC Pro Team

Blacklist and ECHO will face each other in the opening match of the MPL Season 12. The second encounter will take place between RSG and ONIC, while the third match of the day will see TNC Pro Team and AP.Bren going head-to-head against each other.

The Instagram post below showcases the schedule for Week 1 of the tournament:

Defending champions ECHO recently recruited Jaypee to their roster. The superstar squad has been in emphatic form since winning the M4 World Championship. They will try their hardest to win the MPL S12 and progress to the M5 Championship.

Blacklist International have not won any titles this year, but their performance was commendable in the M4, the MPL S11, and the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2023. They will look to clinch their fourth MPL title in the upcoming tournament.

In July, Bren collaborated with AP Esports to form AP.Bren. The organization has not won any MPL title after winning the sixth edition. Last month, its team signed Mumukid.

RSG Philippines had a modest run in the last few months. They secured a podium finish in the last iteration of this tournament.

Omega Esports have not been in great form for a long time. The team finished second and third in the MPL S9 and the MLBB Southeast Asia 2022, respectively. Since then, they have faced tough competition in many tournaments.