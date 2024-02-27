MLBB MPL Philippines Season 13: Teams, dates, and more

Season 13 of the MLBB MPL Philippines is set to start on March 15 with eight teams. There will be two stages: Regular Season and Playoffs. The competition offers two slots for the prestigious Mid Season Cup 2024, slated to be held in Riyadh this year. The event will offer top teams from across the globe a chance to showcase their skills and win big prize money.

The regular season of the upcoming MPL Philippines will conclude on May 5, with the top six teams progressing to the Playoffs stage. This initial stage will be contested in a double round-robin structure, where all matches will be played in a Bo3 (best of 3) format. The organizer will share the Playoffs dates in the coming weeks.

MLBB MPL Philippines Season 13 teams

These eight clubs will compete in the upcoming edition:

AP.Bren Blacklist International ECHO Minana EVOS Omega Esports ONIC Philippines RSG Philippines TNC Pro Team

AP.Bren Esports recently became the world champion after winning the M5 championship in December 2023. The Pheww-led squad were also the winners of MPL Season 12. The lineup will be looking to maintain their supremacy in Season 13.

ECHO, the M4 World Championship winner, faced a significant decline in the second half of 2023. They had won the MPL Season 11 in May. The club finished third in both the MSC 2023 and Season 12. The organization has added EJJJ, Zaida, and Outplayed ahead of the upcoming edition. Their main goal will now be to claim a spot in the top two.

Blacklist International, the M3 champions, did not win any MLBB tournaments in 2023. However, they claimed second place in the MPL Season 11 and 12 as well as the MSC 2023. They registered the third spot in the M5 World Championship.

ONIC Philippines have been struggling to achieve a respectable outcome for a long time. They added Kingkong and Kelra to their lineup for Season 13. The club also signed head coach Ynot and assistant coach E2MAX on February 14, 2024.

RSG Philippines recently conquered the One Esports MPL Invitational in December. However, after enjoying a decent run in 2022, the club saw a decline in their performance last year. Omega Esports and Minana Evos will also hope to claim a podium in the MPL Season 13. Neither organization has won any big MLBB tournaments so far.