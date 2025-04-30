MLBB Super Cup Invitational 2025 China: Teams, format, and dates announced 

Moonton is all set to host the MLBB Super Cup Invitational Cup 2025 in Guangzhou, China. It will be played from May 1 to 4, and a total of eight teams will fight against each other for the trophy. The event features a prize pool of $136,000. Four teams from the China Qualifiers have been selected for the event, while four teams from other regions have been invited directly to the competition.

Ad

The tournament will be played at the Zhujiang Party Pier Beer Culture & Art Zone, Guangzhou, China. Eight teams will be divided into two groups for the Group Stage. All matches will be held in Best of One (Bo1) in the initial stage. The top two teams from each group will compete in the Playoffs, which will be hosted in single elimination bracket.

Participating teams in MLBB Super Cup Invitational Cup 2025

Ad

Trending

Here are the names of the participating clubs:

Team Spirit (CIS) Aurora (Turkey) Evos Academy (Indonesia) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) DFYG (China) YBinGame (China) Rare Atom (China) Radiance Legend Gaming (China)

Team Spirit has been performing exceptionally well in the CIS region. The club has won several regional tournaments in the past year and surprised everyone with their skills in the M6 World Championship in 2024, ranking fourth in the international competition. The squad will be one of the top contenders for the trophy in this event.

Ad

Aurora announced their MLBB Turkey roster in March this year, the team features experienced athletes. The club recently participated in the ESL Mobile Masters 2025, held in Indonesia, finishing seventh. The squad showed excellent performances in a few matches there.

Alpha 7 Esports, a popular Brazilian club, entered the MLBB scene in mid-2024. The organization has had a fantastic run so far in regional events, coming ninth in the ESL Mobile Masters 2025.

Ad

Evos Academy from Indonesia consists of three experienced players and two underdogs.

The China Qualifiers was held from April 24 to 27, where a total of eight teams from China Participated for four spots in the Super Invitational, and teams were divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group reached here. DFYG and Radiance, Rare, and YBingame are the four Chinese teams who will compete in this event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.