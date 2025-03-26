MLBB US operations take massive shift as publisher officially changed

In a recent development, ByteDance officially announced the transition of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB)’s publishing operation in the United States to Skytone, a local California based game publisher. ByteDance said the current version of this MOBA will be temporarily removed from Google Play on March 27, 2025, in the country and the new version will be launched in the same day.

Earlier this year in January, Mobile Legends was removed from the App and Google Play stores in the United States due to national security concerns. However, the game was available in the country after 48 hours. The firm has now announced that the transfer of its publishing rights to a local company to ensure a stable and sustainable business.

ByteDance to launch a new version of MLBB US

Skytone takes MLBB US’s publishing rights (Image via Facebook/Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

On March 26, 2025, ByteDance released an official notice about changes in MLBB US version.

“To ensure a stable and sustainable gaming experience, we will be transitioning MLBB's publishing operations in the U.S. to Skystone, a trusted local game publisher. We sincerely appreciate your support and will continue optimizing the game to bring you the best experience possible.”

The firm also announced a migration process for Android and iOS users.

“Google Play: The current version will be temporarily removed on March 27, and the new version, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang US, will be available for download on the same day. Please bind your account in the current app as soon as possible, then download the new version to claim exclusive rewards.”

“iOS: We are working closely with Skystone to expedite the approval process on the App Store. Once we have updates, we will notify you promptly through in-game announcements, social media, and other official channels to ensure you don't miss any important information.”

ByteDance said it is working to ensure a smooth transition. MLBB will not be available to available to download in the United States during the temporary removal period. However, existing players can log in and play as usual.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang was launched by Moonton in 2016. In 2021, ByteDance brought Moonton for $4 billion. The publisher has collaborated with many celebrities in the past and organized many major esports tournaments annually.

