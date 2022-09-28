Monster hunting Wild Hearts revealed by EA and Koei - 2023 Release date, multiplayer, gameplay, and more

Koei Tecmo and EA are throwing their collective hats into the monster hunting genre, with the upcoming Wild Hearts. Set in a gorgeous fantasy world, players will have to battle powerful creatures that are rampaging across the land.

Players will be equipped with powerful technology to battle these beasts, and they will not have to go at it alone, either. It will be available on current-generation consoles and PC in early 2023, players will team up to go on epic monster-hunting adventures.

Wild Hearts by Omega Force comes in 2023, bringing a new take on monster hunting

EA Games and Koei Tecmo have revealed a joint venture coming in 2023, known as Wild Hearts. Published by EA Originals and developed by Omega Force, it will bring players to a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.

Fans of the monster-hunting genre will have to wait, though, as Wild Hearts will release on February 17, 2023, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be released on PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

While details are scarce as of this writing, players will be doing battle with Kemono - giant nature-infused beasts. The players, with the help of Karakuri, will hunt down and defeat these monstrous foes. In the trailer, players had a number of fantastic technologies, ranging from massive hammers that trigger on catapults to energy-infused katana.

This technology, known as Karakuri, will be key to success against these foes as players traverse the beautiful land of Azuma. Based on feudal Japan, the Kemono used to be peaceful inhabitants of the land. They range in style and design, from squirrels who are infused with plants, to giant Kingtusks - wild boars.

Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of KOEI TECMO, spoke about the upcoming game in a recent press release:

“With WILD HEARTS, not only did we want to showcase the evolution, infusion and real threat caused by Kemono, but we also wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game. We have placed great care in designing our Karakuri to fit within the combat, and we’re excited for players to use these powerful mechanisms to fight giant beasts and traverse the world.”

In Wild Hearts, a bitter battle with the Winter Wolf Deathstalker leads to players owning a life-sustaining technology and will begin to try and restore peace to the land.

Players will go on the hunt either alone, or with up to two friends, and it does have crossplay confirmed for all platforms. It will also have a voice-over in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

Wild Hearts will allow players to tackle these giants alone or with friends, and will also reportedly feature a unique crafting system. While there isn’t a lot of information available yet, fans can look forward to an extended gameplay reveal coming on October 5, 2022.

