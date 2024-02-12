"More entertaining than the Super Bowl" - Fans react as xQc bags $1.4 million during gambling stream

French-Canadian internet star Felix "xQc" has gone viral on social media after winning millions of dollars during a gambling session. During a Kick broadcast on February 12, 2024, Felix chose to play the Wild Bison Charge slots machine on Stake, betting $1,000 per turn. During one of the rounds, the content creator was fortunate enough to hit a series of 2x and 5x multipliers, converting his $1,000 bet into a $272,000 win.

Things did not stop there, as he won $323,000 on another roll. Expressing his surprise at the situation, the streamer exclaimed:

"Oh, oh... oh! How much is that? Boom! Come on! Oh, my god! Hold on, hold on."

After winning more than $300,000 in subsequent rounds, xQc expressed a desire to "go big." As the spins ended, the virtual slot machine informed him that he had won a staggering $1,473,500.

Numerous netizens on X have shared their thoughts on the content creator winning big money, with user @gooseislooser making the following lighthearted comment:

"More entertaining than the Super Bowl."

"It's all house money" - Netizens chime in on xQc winning $1,473,500 during a gambling livestream on Kick

xQc has cemented himself as one of the most prominent figures in the content creation and livestreaming space. He is best known for his gaming, Just Chatting, and reaction content. He is also an avid gambler and frequently wagers thousands of dollars over several hours during Kick livestreams.

Last year, on September 20, 2023, the Laval, Quebec, native showcased some statistics from his Stake dashboard, revealing that he had wagered more than $1.5 billion on the platform. At that point, he had made 788,877 bets, winning 76,398 and losing 700,425.

On February 12, 2024, a minute-long clip garnered traction on X, showing xQc winning $1.4 million during a gambling session. One viewer referred to the content creator as a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and wrote:

On the other hand, X user @abhitank05 felt that the streamer was faking his reaction:

According to @EternalGlo83887, xQc was "down $50 million." They added:

"Yeah, but, he's down like $50 million, so who gives a f**k, it's all house money anyway."

In other news, Felix expressed his displeasure with Emily "ExtaEmily," after the One True King (OTK) member went viral for saying that she keeps a "body count spreadsheet."