"Reverse the roles": xQc calls out ExtraEmily over document rating men she has slept with 

Felix "xQc" has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" who has been facing backlash after she revealed on a recent podcast that she has a spreadsheet rating her sexual encounters and partners. A clip of Felix talking about the situation has garnered a lot of traction on social media after he talked about a hypothetical situation where the roles were reversed.

ExtraEmily mentioned the spreadsheet on a recent episode of the Fear& podcast, which is hosted by HasanAbi, Will Neff, AustinShow, and QTCinderella. xQc did not appreciate the fact that OTK member Emily talked about it so publicly, stating:

"Okay, reverse the roles then. What if I had a spreadsheet of girls that I have been with, their performance. Like the shape and where on the thing, and like f**king boob shape and everything around it and what not? It's just f***king weird!"

xQc talks about ExtraEmily documenting and rating men she has slept with

ExtraEmily went on the Fear& podcast and talked about having a document on her phone in which she rates the performance of the men she has slept with. She told the hosts:

"There's a note in my Apple folder. It has a list of every person that I have had sex with, and then I rank the sex, and then I rank the d**k. Is that weird?"

xQc came across a clip of fellow Twitch streamer Fanfan reacting to this clip from Reddit and initially told his audience that while he is okay with people having such a document in private, talking about it openly was not a good thing:

"Chat, guys I am going to keep it a buck. I don't think it is weird if it's like encrypted in your phone or something that no one can ever get. But I think if you show it to other people, then it is definitely weird. That's my take."

He compared it to keeping a diary but believed it was something that should have been kept private, explaining:

"The way you take details about your own life and your own experience is like a diary. There is nothing wrong with that. The way you decide to quantify or store your memories, either it is pictures or stories, that's entirely fine. Nothing wrong with that. It could be a million reasons, I am not going at it. But to show it to other people is definitely weird."

xQc went as far as to say:

"In my opinion, that is almost like revenge p**n, almost."

His reaction went viral on social media, with many in the replies discussing the incident.

ExtraEmily did show the list to others on the podcast, and from Fanfan's reaction, it appears that she has talked about it at length. Naturally, the case has caught the eye of many, with people comparing it to Atrioc's deepfake controversy.