"Hope it’s his verification glitching and not what we think it is": xQc's official Instagram account getting deactivated leaves fans concerned

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has taken a rather mysterious step today by either voluntarily deactivating or having his Instagram account (@xqcow1) removed. It remains uncertain whether this action was initiated by him or the platform itself. At the time of his Instagram profile removal, the streamer had a whopping 570K followers.

As one of the most prominent figures on the internet, Felix's Instagram account deactivation swiftly circulated among his extensive fan base. This development has sparked widespread speculation about the potential motivations behind this decision.

One user suggested that the streamer might be in the process of getting his account verified, which could potentially explain a glitch or issue. However, this remains unconfirmed at the moment:

"I hope it’s his verification glitching and not what we think it is. Don’t even know how that would be possible."

Fans speculate possible reasons behind the account deactivation (Image via X/Twitter)

What does xQc's account show now?

As of now, xQc's Instagram account, which had amassed over 570K followers, is no longer accessible to his followers or users. Additionally, the streamer's account, which contained approximately 77 posts, has had all of its content become invisible. For those curious, clicking on his account displays this:

Here's what Felix's account looks currently (Image via X/Twitter)

The abrupt removal of his account has undeniably stirred concerns and apprehension among his fan base. Many are speculating whether his ongoing legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Adept (also a Twitch streamer), might be linked to this unexpected action. Here are some relevant reactions:

Fans react to the streamer's account (Image via X/Twitter)

The news also made its way to Felix's official subreddit, r/xqcow, where it generated a handful number of comments. Here are some of the noteworthy ones:

Comment byu/Fury_sXz from discussion inxqcow Expand Post

Comment byu/Fury_sXz from discussion inxqcow Expand Post

Comment byu/Fury_sXz from discussion inxqcow Expand Post

Comment byu/Fury_sXz from discussion inxqcow Expand Post

Comment byu/Fury_sXz from discussion inxqcow Expand Post

As of the time of this writing, Felix is currently live on Kick, but he has not yet addressed the situation. We will keep you posted with any further updates as they become available.

This isn't the first time he has attracted attention today (October 7). Earlier today, the streamer hinted that he might quit gambling streams after securing a staggering $5 million win on Stake.com. The news quickly went viral. However, knowing that the streamer is often casual with his words, it's possible that he might return soon.