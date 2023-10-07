"Already withdrew my s**t" - xQc seemingly vows not to gamble again after winning $5 million, leaves fans skeptical

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" recently made a rather big announcement, stating that he might be throwing in the towel when it comes to gambling. This revelation follows the streamer sharing a link to a screenshot showcasing a whopping $5 million win on Stake.com (the popular online platform known for its slots and roulette games). Here's what he shared through his offline chat:

Felix's apparent winning on Stake.com (Image via X/Twitter)

He also sent a message to his offline chat, spilling the beans that he's cashed out his recent windfall and is now considering hanging up his online gambling gloves for good. He wrote:

"Nah I already withdrew my sh*t I aint gambaing (gambling) no more."

Felix says he will not gamble anymore (Image via X/Twitter)

xQc claims he's going to quit gambling

In the heyday of gambling being mainstream content (before certain websites were de-platformed) on Twitch, xQc was among the top-tier 'gamba streamers' on the platform. However, with his recent move to Kick, a platform backed up by Stake.com's money, he has returned to hosting gambling streams. His debut gambling stream on Kick resulted in a staggering victory of $553,150.

Just last month, in September, he disclosed his Stake.com statistics to his stream, revealing that he had placed a total of 788,877 bets, of which he won 76,398 and unfortunately lost 700,425. Furthermore, the French-Canadian personality emphasized that his wagers on the gambling platform had exceeded a staggering $1.5 billion.

Nonetheless, it seems that this journey might be reaching its conclusion, as the streamer conveyed through his offline chat that he is stepping away from gambling streams. However, it's worth noting that xQc has a track record of not always disclosing the full truth, so fans will have to wait and see how the situation unfolds.

What did fans say?

xQc's recent winnings and claims about quitting gambling received a lot of reactions on X/Twitter. Here are some of them:

Fans give their takes on the recent updates (Image via X/Twitter)

Twitch's crackdown on gambling content can be traced back to September 2022 when Twitch streamer ItsSliker made headlines after confessing to scamming fellow streamers and fans in an attempt to compensate for losses from gambling. This incident played a pivotal role in the platform's increased scrutiny of gambling-related content.