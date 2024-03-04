"More like a costly bump": Netizens react after Twitch streamer's car "crash" clip goes viral

A clip titled "crash just happend live on twitch dang" has garnered a lot of attention after a Norwegian streamer who goes by the alias RubenGKS had an accident while driving during an IRL stream. This video has been reshared by the community on social media, with many trying to decide whose fault the crash was.

Driving while IRL streaming has been a point of contention for several people in the past, with popular streamers such as ExtraEmily facing backlash for distracted driving. While nobody has levied such accusations against RubenGKS, many think what was captured on camera was quite "boring" compared to other crashes.

Others have noted that such boring car accidents make up the majority of crashes, but one Redditor did note that the incident could be better described as a "bump":

"That's 99% of 'crashes.' More like a costly bump, though."

Watch: Twitch streamer has a car accident while streaming live

IRL streaming on platforms such as Twitch and Kick has allowed creators to capture a number of bizarre and often perilous things on camera. While RubenGKS was not really in any immediate danger, the video has garnered tens of thousands of views.

Many seem to think that despite the accident not being very dramatic, the way the driver of the other car reacted to the "bump" was not the best course of action. A substantial number of viewers pointed out the fact that by driving forward, they had maximized the amount of damage to both their vehicle as well as RubenGKS'.

Others trolled the people sharing the clip, insinuating that it was boring. Here are some general reactions from Reddit and X.

While different from more conventional video game streaming, IRL broadcasters have become quite popular in recent years on platforms such as Twitch and Kick. But there has always been a sort of friction between creators in the two different categories. Prominent IRL streamer JakenBakeLive had a few things to say about this.