MoreFun Studios releases the Arena Breakout Season 2 update

The much-awaited Arena Breakout Season 2 update was just published by MoreFun Studios, a Tencent Games subsidary. It can be downloaded on iOS and Android mobile devices. Many new features included in the Battle For The Port update are expected to elevate the gameplay experience to unprecedented levels.

As if the Season 2 update wasn't enticing enough, MoreFun Studios has added Halloween-themed delights to the mix. Players can enjoy festive jack-o'-lantern skins for their weapons and equipment, as well as festive login rewards.

The lethal Halloween Sickle is the showpiece, giving an added dimension of spookiness to the armory. These gifts, like ghosts, have an expiration date and will vanish on November 19, thus enticing gamers to take part in the limited-time celebrations.

Arena Breakout Season 2 is now available on Android and iOS

In Arena Breakout, The Storm Warning Mode is a tough variation that challenges players with dynamic weather elements, like fog, while they navigate through the furious battlegrounds. This new mode is the game's headline-grabbing addition. It will put even the most experienced operators to the test, introducing an element of surprise to each encounter.

A wide range of new weapons have been added to the game's armory in Arena Breakout Season 2. The AN94, the AEK, and the ACE31 assault rifles are now available to operators, giving a varied range of firepower.

The auto DP12 shotgun and the scary M300 revolver have also been added to the mix, both completely customizable to unique player preferences. These new weapons not only provide new combat techniques, but also increase the overall depth and variety of gameplay.

The addition of a new map, Port, complements the expanded weapon range. This urban combat scene is dangerous, with bombed-out avenues, abandoned buildings, and underground passageways. This hazardous terrain necessitates a combination of strategic prowess and tactical dexterity, offering a compelling backdrop for heated fights.

Players are charged with the high-stakes job of taking down the new boss, Derwin Pan, which adds a narrative aspect to the update. Pan, a former Kamona Navy Commander known for his brutality and inventiveness, has a history that includes the suspected assassination of the Admiral Chief of Navy Operations.

The operatives must deal with Pan's scoot-and-shoot tactics, as well as the difficulty of facing him with two-to-three well-equipped bodyguards. The stakes are high, and completing this assignment will reward them with a sense of accomplishment as well as in-game progression.

