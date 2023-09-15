Mortal Kombat 1 Day 1 patch notes: Bug fixes, Invasions, and more

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest entry in NetherRealms' flagship fighter title, is available for Premium Edition players to play in early access ahead of its release later this week. The game reboots the story of the franchise after the events of Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath, with Liu Kang taking over the duties of Raiden. It boasts a roster of returning characters, including fan favorites like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Smoke, Reptile, Johnny Cage, and others.

A new addition to the Mortal Kombat franchise with this entry is Kameo Fighters, a secondary roster of characters who can assist the main fighters during matches, offering new gameplay opportunities.

Mortal Kombat 1 Day 1 patch notes: Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

The day 1 patch for Mortal Kombat 1 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 fixes general bugs and adds accessibility options, finishing moves, and new UI options. The update also substantially revises and polishes various encounters, rebalances boss fights, adjusts mesa progression, and adds Season 1 content and challenge towers for the Invasions.

With that being said, let's take a closer look at Day 1 patch notes for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

General

General bug fixes

Added and fleshed out accessibility options

Character polish and tuning pass

Added numerous additional finishing moves

Improved and refined UI to include additional new options

Invasions

Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters

General UI Improvements

General bug fixes

Rebalanced boss fights

Adjusted mesa progression

Added Season 1 content

Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa

Story

Improvements to the movie player

Visual polish to numerous scenes

Tuning of the story finale and final boss

4k resolution movies added

Online

Improvements to matchmaker

Bug fixes to online modes

Mortal Kombat 1 Day 1 patch notes: Nintendo Switch

General

Enables additional character/Kameo roster, additional arenas, and customization

Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, and practice mode

Enables Towers and Tournament modes

General bug fixes

Story

Enables full-story campaign

Online

Enables online gameplay

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch. Premium Edition players can already jump in and play the game in Early Access.