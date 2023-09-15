Mortal Kombat 1 Day 1 patch notes: Bug fixes, Invasions, and more

Mortal Kombat 1, the latest entry in NetherRealms' flagship fighter title, is available for Premium Edition players to play in early access ahead of its release later this week. The game reboots the story of the franchise after the events of Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath, with Liu Kang taking over the duties of Raiden. It boasts a roster of returning characters, including fan favorites like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Smoke, Reptile, Johnny Cage, and others.
A new addition to the Mortal Kombat franchise with this entry is Kameo Fighters, a secondary roster of characters who can assist the main fighters during matches, offering new gameplay opportunities.
Mortal Kombat 1 Day 1 patch notes: Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
The day 1 patch for Mortal Kombat 1 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 fixes general bugs and adds accessibility options, finishing moves, and new UI options. The update also substantially revises and polishes various encounters, rebalances boss fights, adjusts mesa progression, and adds Season 1 content and challenge towers for the Invasions.
With that being said, let's take a closer look at Day 1 patch notes for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
General
- General bug fixes
- Added and fleshed out accessibility options
- Character polish and tuning pass
- Added numerous additional finishing moves
- Improved and refined UI to include additional new options
Invasions
- Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
- General UI Improvements
- General bug fixes
- Rebalanced boss fights
- Adjusted mesa progression
- Added Season 1 content
- Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa
Story
- Improvements to the movie player
- Visual polish to numerous scenes
- Tuning of the story finale and final boss
- 4k resolution movies added
Online
- Improvements to matchmaker
- Bug fixes to online modes
Mortal Kombat 1 Day 1 patch notes: Nintendo Switch
General
- Enables additional character/Kameo roster, additional arenas, and customization
- Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, and practice mode
- Enables Towers and Tournament modes
- General bug fixes
Story
- Enables full-story campaign
Online
- Enables online gameplay
Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch. Premium Edition players can already jump in and play the game in Early Access.