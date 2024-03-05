Mortal Kombat 1's latest trailer gives a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena as Peacemaker

Mortal Kombat 1's latest trailer is out now, giving fans a look at the newly added DLC character, Peacemaker, played by none other than John Cena. The trailer gives an in-depth look at how Cena prepared for the role while also trying to make his appearance as the peace-loving anti-hero feel slightly different from his big-screen counterpart.

Peacemaker's design in Mortal Kombat 1 is inspired by The Suicide Squad movie released in 2021. As such, fans were expecting the character to be played by the same actor who donned the mantle of the anti-hero in the movie.

NetherRealm Studios managed to bring John Cena not only to lend his likeness but also to voice Peacemaker. Lastly, the trailer also gives a good look at what Peacemaker will play like, including his combos, finishers, and one of the fatalities.

John Cena plays Peacemaker, the latest DLC guest fighter coming to Mortal Kombat 1

Peacemaker, despite being a niche and rather unknown DC character, saw a massive surge in popularity thanks to John Cena's portrayal of the anti-hero in both The Suicide Squad as well as the standalone show Peacemaker. Much like Ryan Reynold's Deadpool, Peacemaker feels like a natural fit for Cena.

In the trailer, Cena explains how he is humbled and delighted to join the roster of Mortal Kombat characters and share the same stage as the likes of Scorpion and Sub-Zero. He also mentioned that while the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 is "stacked," his favorite character is the one he plays.

Alongside the brief interview, the trailer also provides a look at Peacemaker as he goes against Scorpion and Kitana, showcasing his ranged and defensive abilities. From the looks of it, Peacemaker seems to be a well-rounded character, with an emphasis on range and counterattacks.

One of the best aspects of Peacemaker is his trash-talk while deflecting his opponents' projectiles. At the end of the trailer, NetherRealm Studios gives fans another look at Peacemaker's Fatal Blow and one of his signature finishers, i.e., Fatalities, which, much like the anti-hero himself, is quite over-the-top and also brutal.

Peacemaker is now available for Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition and Kombat Pack owners and will be available as a standalone purchase on March 6, 2024.