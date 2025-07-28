Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection release date leaked

First announced at the State of Play 2025, the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection release date has seemingly been leaked. Keen-eyed netizens on Reddit noticed that the Xbox store page listing for the upcoming retro fighting game collection had a listed release date of September 29, 2025. This means fans anticipating the nostalgic bundle of iconic games may not need to wait much longer.

Here's everything we know about the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection and its potential launch date.

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection reportedly slated for September 2025 launch

The nostalgic classics come packed together in this bundle (Image via Atari)

While the detail was spotted on the game's official Xbox App page, it no longer lists the September date, as of this writing. Thus, there are two possibilities: either the date was correct and revealed to the public accidentally before its time, or it is a placeholder. Since it was showcased only a month ago, we speculate it to be the former.

As for what the collection entails, the store page description suggests it is a bundle of the classic 2D arcade titles. This includes both home console releases and other versions, which could have portable renditions. An interactive documentary is also included, featuring interviews and development background from key staff at NetherRealm Studios, the creators of the series.

Additionally, rollback netcode implementation makes online multiplayer possible. This is backed by an extensive extras collection, letting players play how they want by means of easily accessing secret characters and developer menus with the press of a button.

Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection is under development by Digital Eclipse, the team behind indie hits like Tetris Forever and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind. In other words, the project seems to be in good hands. What remains to be seen, however, is how much this collection will cost.

Fans should stay tuned for more details on Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection.

