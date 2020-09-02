Mortal reacts to PUBG Mobile's ban in India

The Government of India today announced the ban of the popular mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile, along with other 118 Chinese apps. The massive announcement shocked the entire PUBG Mobile community at large.

PUBG Mobile's ban might affect the streamers and professional players the most. Several of them were quick to take it to their social media accounts and react to the situation. Famous PUBG Mobile player, Soul Mortal aka Naman Mathur, expressed his feelings on the ban on his Twitter account.

Naman 'Mortal' Mathur is arguably one of the most prominent figures in both eSports and content creation. Those who have been following PUBG Mobile eSports for a long time would definitely know about Team Soul and their journey to success. Soul Mortal has over 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Mortal reacts to PUBG Mobile Ban

Toofan aagya hai.. — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) September 2, 2020

Translation: The storm has arrived

COD Mobile time? <3 — Elijah Jackson (@HawksNest) September 2, 2020

Got probably the last chicken dinner of the game today — Vaibhav Verma (reigns) (@vaibhavvsall) September 2, 2020

As of now, Naman Mathur hasn't posted any video or a detailed statement regarding the game's ban in India, except the tweet mentioned above. PUBG fans have been eagerly waiting for some kind of reaction from the popular content creator, who has become an inspiration for a lot of people.

Indian Government's official statement on PUBG ban

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures