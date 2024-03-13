Mortal discloses income of his most viewed video on YouTube

In a recent video, popular streamer Naman "Mortal" Mathur disclosed the overall revenue of his most viewed video on YouTube. Titled “Every PUBG Mobile player watch this ending,” the video was uploaded on October 21, 2018, and has received over 20 million views and around 1.1 million likes. It made him go viral at that time, and he also gained a large number of subscribers due to the video.

Mortal created his YouTube channel in 2013 and used to post videos related to the Mini Militia game. He began competing in PUBG Mobile esports in late 2018 and quickly became popular for his unique game sense and play style. He retired from professional esports in 2022. The beloved gamer now has around seven million subscribers.

Mortal discloses total earnings of his most viewed video on YouTube

Mortal's most-watched video has generated approximately INR ₹1.55 lakh. He posted a screenshot of the analytics, which shows that the video garnered 20.2 million views with a watch time of 613.4K hours. He gained over 123K subscribers from the video alone.

Mortal discloses the total revenue of his most viewed YT video (Image via YouTube/Mortal)

On March 13, 2024, Mortal posted a video on his YouTube channel titled "Can you guess my YouTube revenue?" in which he asked several S8UL members to guess how much his most viewed video earned. Mercy estimated it to be ₹1.3 lakh, which was the closest guess made.

The almost three-minute-long video involved gameplay from PUBG Mobile, in which Mortal secured an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. This is his only video to cross the 20 million views mark so far. Many popular esports players and influencers have reacted to it.

S8UL's co-founder Goldy also said that his own YT video, titled "Prank called Scout," earned him ₹80,000. The video, which was posted in March 2021, has more than 4.2 million views.

Mortal built the largest portion of his fan base through his esports career. He formed his own team, Team Soul, in late 2018. He has also played in many national and international tournaments, clinching multiple majors. After winning PMIS 2019, his fan following increased tremendously. He is also well-liked for his humility and simplicity.

Recently, Mortal was nominated in the National Gaming Creators Awards, which was presented by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Triggered Insaan was the winner of the award.