"Most unique streamer": Fans laud Twitch streamer Kitboga for releasing anti-scam application to help the technologically challenged

Kitboga, a popular American streamer and YouTuber has been exposing scammers and their tactics through his content for the past six years. He posts videos where he speaks to scammers and trolls them, as well as educates people on the ongoing digital scams. In a Twitch stream dated November 30, 2023, Kit announced his scam detection software named Seraph Secure, which he has been working on since last year.

The clip of him announcing the release of his software went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with many users positively commenting on the initiative.

One Reddit user appreciated the streamer helping people out while being entertaining:

"He is the most unique streamer I have seen who helps people and provides entertainment at the same time. He is the goat man idk."

"Common Kitboga W": Streamer Kitboga appreciated on Reddit post software announcement

Kit has been making scammer videos since the start of his YouTube career. He recently launched a software called "Seraph Secure," which runs in the background of your computer and is a means to help technologically challenged people determine if they're being scammed. It also blocks remote connections that try to connect to your computer.

Ever since the clip was posted on the subreddit, many Reddit users have deemed the software quite useful. One user said the software was also quite affordable and complimented Kit's initiative:

"Prices right now are $2 per month per device as well. Extremely common Kitboga W."

According to this user, the software idea is so good that the government should fund and provide it for free to the elderly.

This user said that Kit was the perfect person to help technologically challenged people due to his knowledge of scammers.

According to this user, Seraph Secure is one of the "coolest things" on the internet.

Kitboga is a popular Twitch streamer who mainly does Just Chatting streams. He also uploads various funny and exposé videos related to scams on his YouTube channel. The creator boasts 1.2 million followers on Twitch and 3.32 million subscribers on YouTube.