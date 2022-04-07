“F**k it!”: Kitboga finds a call center scammer hilariously hanging up his call on stream

Twitch content creator Kitboga was yet again seen baiting a call center scammer and trying to waste their time by impersonating a naive old grandmother during one of his most recent streams.

Trying to hang on to the conversation with the scammer, Kit tried to provoke and made the scammer lose time in order to prevent others from getting scammed by the same person. Soon enough, this particular call scammer lost his cool and went on to hang up the call after twenty minutes where he frustatingly said:

"F**k it!"

Kitboga breaks a scammer after being in call for just twenty minutes

VOD for the clip begins at 05:15:20

On April 7, 2022, the professional streamer hosted the 1085th episode of his scam baiting series where he connected on multiple calls directed towards exposing a number of scams that people get targeted by. During the final phase of his stream, Kit decided to get connected with a scammer who made people believe that they had won some kind of a fake cash prize.

After baiting the scammer by questioning if he had won a cash prize of two million dollars, the scammer went ahead with it and continued to talk to Kitboga, trying to extract some cash out of him. After around twenty minutes, the call center scammer started to lose his patience as the streamer tried to haggle him.

Trying to convince Kitboga to pay a 1% processing fee on the two million dollar fake cash prize, the scammer mentioned:

"You are a winner, you need to tell us if you're interested in paying up the one percentage processing fee."

The Twitch streamer played a bit of a prank on the scammer by saying:

"Did you say that I am a part of the one percent?"

The scammer started to sound a bit agitated and took on a more aggressive tone when he said:

"You are supposed to pay one percentage processing fee!"

Kit continued his prank by saying:

"I kind of like that Bernie Sanders. I don't know if I can join the one percent. I mean, I was made to destroy it and not..."

The scammer started to reach his breaking point and seemed pretty annoyed by the whole ordeal. He interrupted the streamer and went on a rant by saying:

"Listen! It's a small amount of money that you are supposed to come up with! I don't understand why you talk so f***ing much. F**k this!"

The scammer instantly hung up the call, leaving the streamer in stitches as he went on to laugh for a couple of seconds. Kit hilariously calmed himself down and went on to conclude the call by saying:

"Bro, you want one percent of my fake two million dollar winnings. Just deal with it man! That's too funny to me."

He continued to stream for the next ten more minutes, following which he called it a day after streaming for five hours in total.

Fans react to Kitboga getting hung up by a call center scammer

A number of fans and audiences had a good laugh after watching the clip posted on the subreddit. Some fans claimed how the scammer couldn't last more than twenty minutes on a call with the streamer.

Reddit reacts to the streamer's clip (Image via LivestreamFails subreddit)

Kitboga is known for his signature style of scam baiting streams where he ends up talking to multiple scammers for hours and hours, trying to waste their time in order to raise awareness regarding these phishing scams. This style of streaming content has made Kitboga one of the biggest Just Chatting content creators on the platform.

Edited by Mayank Shete