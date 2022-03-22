Call-center scammer dials wrong Twitch streamer and pays ultimate price

Kitboga, one of the most famous scam-baiting Twitch streamers, was again seen baiting call-center scammers in the most hilarious fashion possible. Playing an elderly lady, the broadcaster successfully lured the nefarious scam artists on his stream.

During the thirty-minute long call, Kitboga managed to bait two different call-center scammers where one of them was seen changing his voice to get rid of the other scammer. This hilarious interaction broke the Twitch streamer, who later started to laugh while listening to both the scammers in one call.

Twitch streamer Kitboga baits two scam callers and loses it

Kitboga had been livestreaming for around two hours and was busy engaging and interacting with two different scammers for thirty long minutes, playing as Ethel.

The conversation started when the Twitch streamer asked the scammers to cancel his fake Amazon Prime subscription. During this interaction, another scammer joined in. The two scammers referred to themselves as Adam and Nick.

Adam was a scam artist who had interacted with Kitboga previously, while Nick was the new scammer. As the interaction continued to drag on, the scam-baiting took a hilarious turn.

Kitboga introduced both scammers to each other by saying:

"So, this is Nick from The Bank of America, and this is Adam from GeekSquad. I put the calls together. Adam found some problems with the network, I believe."

Nick, the scammer, abruptly interrupted Kitboga and asked:

"Who is Adam?"

The Twitch streamer continued:

"Adam, are you still on the phone?"

VOD for the clip starts at 02:19:38

Adam then joined in with a chirpy voice and confirmed that he was present in the call. The streamer advised him to clarify what kind of problems were affecting the computer by saying:

"Okay, can you tell Nick what happened with the computer because he was helping me last week, I believe?"

A two-second silence followed after what Kitboga mentioned. Nick hilariously started impersonating the streamer's elderly voice to interact with Adam. Getting caught almost immediately, the scammer said:

"Ma'am, first of all, I just want you to hang up that call, okay?"

Adam, meanwhile, started to reaffirm to hang up the call with the GeekSquad scammer. As both scammers began to call each other out by forcing the streamer to hang up the call, Kitboga started to lose it by laughing at the comical interaction.

Both scammers began to curse at each other by using profane language. The call ended soon enough, and Kitboga moved on to bait other call-center scammers.

Fans react to Kitboga baiting two scammers in one call

Fans and audiences on Reddit were elated after watching how the Twitch streamer wasted so much of the scammer's time. They applauded his efforts and mentioned that he deserves more recognition.

Kitboga is one of the most popular Just Chatting streamers who focuses on raising awareness around the topic of scam calling. He is currently followed by around a million people and averages 9.2k concurrent viewers per stream.

