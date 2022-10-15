Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord finally gets official mod support

Players can now use Steam Workshop to access mods for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Considering how mods have played a vital role in making the game wholesome, the developers have finally introduced official mod support.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is due for release on October 25, 2022. After spending months in the early-access oven, the sandbox game is finally ready to enter the major leagues. However, this does not mean that the developers haven't improved things over time.

With each major patch and update, the game has gone from strength to strength. While there have been a few setbacks now and again, the modding community has been hard at work helping to keep things going smoothly.

Mods in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord can now be added or removed at the click of a button

Although mods for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord have been accessible via a website known as NexusMods, getting them to work can be a problem at times.

Players trying to install a mod for the first time will likely get overwhelmed by the information. Some may even end up wiping their saved files if they're not careful.

With the introduction of the Steam Workshop for the game, everything has become more streamlined. Since mods can now be added or removed at the click of a "subscribe" button, it makes the process seamless. With that said, this is only the beginning of things to come.

A quick guide on how to "install" or "subscribe" to mods in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Follow the steps below to access and use mods in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord:

Go to Steam Library and select the game.

Look for the "Workshop" tab and click on it.

Browse all available mods by looking at their tags.

To install the mod, click on it and press "Subscribe."

Wait for the files to download.

Launch the game and select the mod from the launcher to add it to the session.

Keep in mind that since the game is still in early access, many mods may not work as intended. Due to the version being different, crashes may occur.

While mods do improve gameplay, add brilliant features, and increase customization of many aspects in-game, they can sometimes crash the game. These are risks that players must be prepared to take when using them.

Why are there barely any Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord mods on Steam at the moment?

The official list of mods for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on Steam as of October 15 (Image via Steam)

There aren't many mods to choose from right now, but that's because the Steam Workshop for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord went live just a few hours ago. As the game gets closer to its official release date, players can expect hundreds of mods to be added.

With all that being said, having a sandbox RPG that can be modded is going to allow for some interesting playthroughs. From faction mechanics to overhauls for the entire game, anything is possible, and everything can be done with a click of a button. Here's what a few fans had to say about this:

As user edg81390 mentions, the official mod support will make it easier for a lot of newcomers to jump on the modding bandwagon. With seamless integration, anyone can now enjoy the mods in the game.

While mods have been the crowning jewel of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord for quite some time, with the game coming out of early access, it's anyone's guess as to what's next. With limitless possibilities and endless means to expand upon content, there's no telling how large the game will grow.

With a bit of imagination and stable coding, players may one day be able to partake in a larger-than-life epic battle. There's nothing more satisfying than leading thousands of troops into the fray and fighting side by side.

