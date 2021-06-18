Mousesports CS: GO invests in future talent with 'mouz NXT' academy roster

The world of CS: GO has seen its fair share of hardships in the last year, from the dissolution of multiple teams as the pandemic hit, to the shutting down of every LAN event till date. But the grandfather of esports perseveres, and the addition of Mousesports' new academy roster is a good sign for its future. Announced on Mousesports Twitter, mouz NXT is the organization's hope for the future of the game.

Mouz NXT revealed as the latest academy CS: GO roster

A multinational CS: GO squad of fresh talent, mouz NXT aims to replicate the Gaming Youngsters formula of success. For those out of the loop, HLTV's world #1, Gambit esports was once Gambit Youngsters and managed to dig deep to not just unseat Astralis but also convincingly hold their position against other CIS teams like NAVI and Virtus Pro time and time again.

Mouz NXT will consist of the following players:

JDC

siuhy

Szejn

torzsi

xertioN

sycrone (coach)

On the surface, the mouz NXT project is reminiscent of FaZe Clan's multinational roster that reached the peaks of success in 2017 but somehow always fell short of the coveted CS: GO major.

Mousesports CS: GO's statement included:

We're happy to finally share our latest project with you. We will provide the most promising talents in CS:GO with the same resources, technology and know-how as our main roster, and challenge them to become the stars of tomorrow.

Mousesports has historically been brilliant at spotting and fostering young talent in the Counter-Strike scene that have eventually gone on to become legends in the sport like Robin "ropz" Kool, Nikola "NiKo" Kovac and most recently David "frozen" Čerňanský.

Expectations are high, as building an academy roster is a multi-year and financially heavy investment in not just the players but a system to train them effectively to compete at the top tier of competition.

