MPL Indonesia S15 Regular Season: Results, qualified teams for Playoffs, and highlights

The Regular Season stage of MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 15 has come to an end, with the top six teams advancing to the Playoffs. The bottom three teams were eliminated from Season 15. The initial stage of the event took place at the XO Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia. The tournament boasts a grand prize pool of $300,000, and its top two performers will progress to the Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025.

Ad

The Regular Season stage featured nine MLBB teams and was played in a double-round-robin format. While RRQ Hoshi topped the leaderboard, EVOS, Dewa United, and Natus Vincere were the bottom three teams and were eliminated from the tournament. The top six teams will fight in the Playoffs from June 11 to 15, 2025.

Qualified teams for MPL Indonesia S15 Playoffs

Ad

Trending

Here are the six clubs that have advanced to the Playoffs:

RRQ Hoshi Geek Fam ID ONIC Bigetron Esports Alter Ego Team Liquid ID

RRQ Hoshi displayed an amazing performance in the Regular Season stage, winning 12 out of its total 16 matches and topping the overall rankings. The organisation had only recently signed Toyy (in February 2025), who played impressively in the initial stage.

RRQ Hoshi has been seeded directly into the Upper Bracket Semifinals of the Playoffs. The team will aim to clinch the MPL S15 title and secure a spot in MSC 2025 Riyadh.

Ad

Geek Fam, too, had a glorious run in the Regular Season, managing to win 11 out of its total 16 encounters. The firm had made multiple changes in its roster earlier this year. The team has qualified directly for the Upper Bracket Semifinals of the Playoffs.

ONIC came third in the Regular Season after winning 10 matches. The team will play against Team Liquid in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals of the Playoffs. Bigetron Esports and Alter Ego were in fourth and fifth places, respectively, in the initial stage. They will face each other in the UB Quarterfinals. Team Liquid was sixth on the leaderboard and barely made it to the MPL S15 Playoffs.

Ad

Ad

EVOS ranked seventh with seven wins and nine losses, and received $17,700 in prize money. Dewa United finished eighth with five wins and 11 losses. The team earned a cash prize of $15,540.

Vincere had a horrible run in the Regular Season as the team failed to win a single match there. The popular club had returned to the MLBB scene in February 2025, but then failed completely in MPL S15. The team got $10,360 in prize money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.