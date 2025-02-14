Fan favorites RRQ Hoshi and Bigetron Esports eliminated from SPS MLBB Season 6 APAC

Popular Indonesian clubs RRQ Hoshi and Bigetron Esports were eliminated from the Snapdragon MLBB Pro Series Season 6 APAC. These two teams were unable to win their first matches of the Playoffs, ending their campaigns in fifth and sixth positions in the tournament. However, both teams have secured their spots in Mobile Masters 2025, which is planned to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Day 1 of the Playoffs was held on February 14, 2025. Team Liquid, ONIC Indonesia, Team Falcons, and ONIC Philippines are the four teams that are still in the race for the SPS S6 APAC title. The remaining matches of the Playoffs will be played on February 15 and 16, 2025.

Bigetron and RRQ Hoshi’s performance in SPS MLBB S6 APAC

Bigetron Esports was directly invited to the Challenge Season of the event. The Indonesian lineup had a fantastic start to the contest, as it topped the table in its group in the Challenge Season.

The club faced difficulties in the Group Stage of the Challenge Finals, where it finished third with three wins and two losses. However, the side secured its spot in the Playoffs. The team played against ONIC Esports in the Quarterfinals but lost the battle by a scoreline of 2-1. It will now try to make a comeback in Mobile Masters 2025.

RRQ Hoshi too had a great run in the Challenge Season. The crowd-favorite squad came out on top in its group. It stumbled in the Group Stage of the Challenge Finals and ranked third, but fortunately made it to the Playoffs.

RRQ Hoshi faced the reigning world champions, ONIC Philippines, in the Quarterfinals of the Playoffs. The Indonesian team looked impressive in its first round but lost the next two. As a result, it was knocked out of the SPS MLBB S6 contest. Now, its goal will be to bounce back in Mobile Masters 2025.

Playoffs results so far

At the end of Day 1, Team Liquid grabbed a spot in the Upper Bracket Final after defeating ONIC Indonesia in the Semifinals. The team clinched its first match of the Playoffs by a 2-0 scoreline.

On the other hand, Team Falcons will face ONIC Philippines in the UN Semifinals on Day 2. Meanwhile, ONIC Indonesia fell to the Lower Bracket Semifinals.

These four teams will now contest for the trophy. The champions of the SPS MLBB S6 APAC will be awarded $65,000 in prize money. The second, third, and fourth teams will get $32,000, $17,000, and $10,000 respectively.

