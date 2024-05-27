MLBB MPL Season 13 Philippines: Winners, qualified teams for MSC 2024, and highlights 

Liquid ECHO emerged victorious in the MLBB MPL Season 13 Philippines after defeating Falcons AP Bren in the Grand Finals on May 26, 2024. The winning team earned a total cash prize of $44,590. The tournament's top two clubs have sealed their spots in the MSC 2024 Riyadh, KSA, an international event with a huge prize pool of $3 million.

The MPL Season 13 featured eight teams who fought in the Regular Season for the six places in the Playoffs. The total prize pool was $150,000. Recently, popular esports organization, Team Liquid, debuted in the MLBB scene by acquiring Stun.GG, the owner of Aura Esports and ECHO. The club has now clinched its first major trophy.

MLBB MPL Season 13 Philippines overview

In the Regular Season, Falcons AP Bren came first in the overall rankings with 11 wins and three losses. Liquid ECHO, RSG Philippines, and Fantic ONIC were second, third, and fourth, respectively. Blacklist and Minana Evos ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. These were the top six teams that competed in the second stage, the Playoffs. Omega and TNC Pro Team were eliminated from the MPL Season 13 as they were ranked the last two.

In the Playoffs, Blacklist International hammered Minana Evos in its first encounter and then outplayed Fnatic ONIC in the second fight. The club faced failure in its third match against Falcons AP Bren in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

Liquid ECHO defeated RSG Philippines in its first game quite dominantly. It kept up the winning streak against Falcons AP Bren in the UB Finals and made it to the Grand Finals.

On the other hand, Falcons was relegated to the Lower Bracket Finals, and it played against RSG Philippines, who beat Blacklist International in the LB Semifinals. Falcons won the battle and qualified for the ultimate round.

Liquid ECHO dominated the MPL Season 13 Grand Finals against Falcons and won by a 4-0 scoreline. Right from the first round, it put immense pressure on the opponent, which made the game almost one-sided.

Liquid and Falcons AP Bren will represent the Philippines in the MSC 2024. This mega MLBB tournament is scheduled to be played from June 28 to July 14, 2024. The winning team will receive a huge prize of $1 million.

