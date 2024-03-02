MLBB Mid Season Cup 2024 (MSC 2024): Format, prize pool, and more

Moonton Games recently announced the Mid Season Cup 2024 (MSC 2024), and the community is excited about it. The tournament is venturing outside Southeast Asia for the first time as it will feature in the Esports World Cup Riyadh 2024. In MSC this season, teams will get the chance to enter by qualifying from the Wild Card Stage.

As the teams prepare for the tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this article will discuss the new formation, slot allocation, and other aspects of MLBB MSC 2024.

Mid Season Cup 2024 (MSC 2024) Wild Card Format debut, prize pool, and more

Mid Season Cup Riyadh 2024 schedule (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games has confirmed the official debut of the Wild Card stage in Mobile Legends Bang Bang Mid Season Cup 2024 (MSC 2024). With the introduction of this new stage, the usual format of the Mid Season Cup will change as eight teams will get a second chance to prove their worth on the biggest stage of the esports world.

Wild Card slot allocation

Wild Card slot allocation for Mid Season Cup 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games has already announced the slot allocations for both the Wild Card and Main Stage.

As per the recent Press Release, eight teams from different regions will enter the Wild Card Stage and will try to prove their worth and earn a place in the Main Stage of MSC 2024, featuring in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh.

The regions to get a slot in the Wild Card Stage are:

China

EECA (East Europe and Central Asia) region

Mekong region (Bhutan, Brunei, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam)

Mongolia

South Asia region (Bangladesh and Nepal)

Turkey

Malaysia

LATAM region (Latin America region)

Main Stage slot allocation

Main Stage slot allocation for Mid Season Cup 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

The MSC2024 Wild Card and Main Stage will kick off on June 28, 2024, and run until July 14, 2024. The winning team from the MSC 2024 Wild Card Stage will enter the Main Stage against the 15 other participants.

The Philippines gets two slots

gets Indonesia gets two slots

gets MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region gets two slots

gets Cambodia gets one slot

gets China gets one slot

gets EECA (Eastern Europe and Central Asia) region gets one slot

gets LATAM (Latin America) region gets one slot

gets Malaysia gets one slot

gets Myanmar gets one slot

gets North America gets one slot

gets Singapore gets one slot

gets Turkey gets one slot

gets The final slot is reserved for the winners of the MSC Wild Card.

Prize allocation of MSC 2024

Prize pool allocation for the teams in Mid Season Cup 2024 (Image via Moonton Games)

As per the Press Release, Moonton Games has announced a prize pool worth $3,000,000. This one-off reward, announced in collaboration with the Esports World Cup, is the biggest in MLBB esports history.

This is a reward for all teams and players. Here is the prize pool allocation for MLBB MSC 2024:

Winners will earn $1,000,000

will earn First runner-up will earn $500,000

will earn Third and Fourth-place teams will earn $200,000 each

will earn each Five to Eighth place teams will earn $100,00 each

will earn each Nine to 16th-place teams will earn $56,000 each

will earn each 17th to 23rd place teams will earn $36,000 each

You can check out more details about the tournament format, ticketing, etc, via the official website of Moonton Games and Esports World Cup.

