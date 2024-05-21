MPL 2024 Philippines Season 13 Playoffs: Teams, format, dates, and more

The five-day intense Playoffs of the MLBB MPL Season 13 Philippines is set for May 22 to 26, 2024. The top six teams have been chosen for this phase from the recently concluded Regular Season. It will be played at the Event Hall, SM Southmall, the Philippines. This prestigious tournament has a total prize pool of $150,000 and two spots in the Mid-Season Cup (MSC) 2024.

The Playoffs stage is scheduled to be played in Hybrid Elimination Bracket. The sole Grand Final will be held in a best-of-seven (BO7) round, while the remaining matches will take place in a BO5 structure.

Qualified teams for MPL Philippines Season 13 Playoffs

These are the top six teams from the Regular Season that will play in the Playoffs:

Falcons AP.Bren Liquid Echo RSG Philippines Fnatic ONIC PH Blacklist International Minana Evos

Team Falcons has partnered with AP.Bren on May 19, 2024. The squad was the top performer in the Regular Season winning 11 out of their 14 matches. Their main objective will be to produce the same performances in the Playoffs and clinch the trophy. Last year, the lineup secured the M5 World Championship title.

Team Liquid, a popular organization, debuted in the MLBB scene ahead of this Playoffs stage. The roster, who played in the Regular Season under the banner of ECHO, has joined the club. The squad was the second best-performing team in the Regular Season and has directly been seeded into the Semifinals against RSG Philippines.

Expand Tweet

RSG Philippines ranked third in the Regular Season. The club had a few poor games in the previous stage. They will endeavor to obtain a respectable spot in the Playoffs. The organization won ONE Esports MPL Invitational in 2023.

On May 20, 2024, the popular firm Fnatic partnered with ONIC Esports. The roster had an average run in the Regular Season as the team was fourth in the rankings after clinching nine out of their 14 encounters. They will have to enhance their gameplay in the Playoffs to finish in the top two and qualify for the MSC.

Blacklist International was fifth in the Regular Season after their mediocre performances. Their first game of the Playoffs is scheduled against Minana Evos. The renowned club finished second in the previous edition of the MPL Philippines. After their top-notch performances in 2021 and 2022, the club faced a slight decline in 2023 and didn't win any major MLBB tournaments. They will hope to secure their fourth MPL title in this edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback