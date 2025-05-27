MPL Malaysia S15 Regular Season: Results, qualified teams for Playoffs, and highlights 

The Regular MPL Malaysia Season 15 season ended with the top six clubs qualifying for the Playoffs. Ten teams contested this initial stage in a Single-Round Robin format. The bottom four teams from the overall rankings were knocked out of this MLBB tournament, which is being hosted at the Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara, Malaysia.

The Playoffs will be played in two phases from May 30 to June 15. A total prize pool of $100,000 will be distributed among 10 participating teams in the event. The winners and runner-up will be awarded a spot in the Mid-Season Cup (MSC) 2025 Riyadh.

Qualified teams for MPL Malaysia Season 15 Playoffs

Selangor Red Giants OG HomeBois Monster Vicious Aero Esports Team Vamos DXSoul Esports

Selangor Red Giants OG emerged as the Regular Season's star performer after winning all nine matches in a row. The club presented stellar performances throughout this initial stage. In March 2025, popular organisation OG and Selangor Red Giants announced their partnership for the MLBB scene. The team has not added any new players to the lineup this year.

The squad has been dominating in the regional event for the past year. They won the previous two editions of the MPL Malaysia and surprised everyone by clinching the MSC 2024 title. The team finished third in the M6 World Championship. They aim to win this ongoing Season 15.

HomeBois too played astonishingly and grabbed second place in the Regular Season. The team won eight out of nine matches and lost only one game against Selangor Red Giants OG. Moreover, they made several changes in the roster earlier this year.

Monster Vicious and Aero Esports were in third and fourth place, respectively. Both teams have had average performances in the event. Team Vamos secured fifth spot, while DXsoul earned sixth position in the Regular Season. These top six teams entered the Playoffs.

Todak, a popular club, had a below-average run since they won only three matches and finished seventh in the overall standings. Team Rey and JP NINERS were in the bottom two of the table. These seventh to 10th-ranked teams were eliminated from the MPL Malaysia Season 15.

Selangor Red Giants OG and HomeBois have been directly seeded into the Upper Bracket Semifinals of the Playoffs as they were the top two performers of the Regular Season. Aero, Vamos, Monster, and DXSoul have been placed into the UB Quarterfinals of the MPL Playoffs.

