MPL Malaysia Season 15: Winners, prize pool, highlights, and qualified teams for MSC 2025

Selangor Red Giants x OG Esports won the MPL Malaysia Season 15 after their dominant performances throughout the event. The team beat HomeBois in the Grand Finals by an impressive 4-0 scoreline. The tournament's winners and runner-up have secured their spots in Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025 Riyadh.
Popular organisation OG partnered with Selangor Red Giants in March 2025. MPL Malaysia Season 15 was the MLBB team's first official event after the collaboration.
Selangor performed exceptionally well in the past year, as the team triumphed in many tournaments. The club won the MPL Malaysia Season 13 and 14 last year. They also clinched the MSC 2024. The side will now aim to defend its MSC title.
Prize pool distribution of MPL Malaysia Season 15
Season 15 featured a total prize pool of $100,000. The champions walked away with a cash prize of $32,300, with the runner-up earning $19,500. Here is the prize pool distribution:
- Selangor Red Giants x OG - $32,300
- HomeBois - $19,500
- DXSoul Esports - $9,700
- Aero Esports - $8,300
- Team Vamos - $6,900
- Monster Vicious - $7,500
- TODAK - $5,100
- Team Rey - $4,700
- JP NINERS - $3,700
- Ocean Black - $2,300
Special awards
- Final MVP - Innocent (SRG X OG) - $1,000
- Regular Season MVP - Innocent
- Rookie of The Season - Sizkaa (DXSoul)
- Most Improved Player - Izanami (HomeBois)
- Best Gameplay - Melqt (HomeBois)
- Dream Team - Kramm, Sekts, Stormie, Innocent,
- Yums,
- My Greatest Teammate - Yums (SRG X OG)
- Best Coaching Staff - SRG X OG
In the Regular Season, 10 teams batted for six spots in the playoffs. Selangor x OG and HomeBois were in the top two of the table. Monster Vicious, Aero, and Team Vamos also had a good run in this stage. DXSoul was sixth in the rankings. Todak, Rey, JP, and Ocean Black were the bottom four teams.
Selangor x OG continued their outstanding run in the playoffs and defeated Aero Esports in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. The team beat HomeBois in the UB Finals to qualify for the Grand Finals.
HomeBois then defeated DXSoul in the Lower Bracket Finals. The team met Selangor again in the Grand Finals but failed to win a single round in this match. Selangor won the Grand Finals by a 4-0 scoreline and successfully defended their MPL title. Their main focus now will be to win the second consecutive MSC trophy.
