MPL MENA Fall Split Playoffs: Complete schedule, team list, and more

The Regular Season of the Fall Split of Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Middle East and North Africa region (MPL MENA Fall Split) has concluded. Fans now have the list of the top four teams that will compete in the final stages of the tournament.

VOV Gaming at Roshn Front Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is ready to host the Playoffs with many exciting on-site fan activities like cosplaying, carnival games, and more.

As the top four teams from the MPL MENA Fall Split prepare to lock horns against each other for a place in the M5 World Championship, M5 Wild Card, and the all-elusive lion’s share of the US$ 100,000 prize pool, this article provides a brief preview of the Playoffs.

MPL MENA Fall Split Playoffs schedule

MPL MENA teams will have a slot in the M5 Wild Card Malaysia (Image via Moonton Games)

Starting on October 19, 2023, the three-day offline event will see the top four teams of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA Region) lock horns in the VOV Gaming Center at the Roshn Front Mall in Riyadh. The teams will be seeded into brackets based on their final standings at the Regular Season table.

The top two teams from Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries participated in the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023.

Team list for the Playoffs

Triple Esports Okami Esports Team Falcons Twisted Minds

These are the qualifying teams for the MPL MENA Fall Split Playoffs in order of their Regular Season rankings.

The absence of Geekay Esports, league leaders of the Regular Season, and Team Occupy, fourth-place holders in the final standings, might confuse many. To clarify, those teams will not be able to participate in the Playoffs due to difficulties in obtaining necessary travel permits and rulebook violations, respectively.

Schedule

The complete schedule for the Playoffs (Image via Moonton Games)

Triple Esports will fight against Twisted Minds in the first match of the Playoffs. Fans have high expectations from Triple Esports, the Saudi Arabian champions, in this Upper Bracket semifinal on October 19, 2023, at 7:00 PM GMT+3. However, debutant Twisted Minds has shown great skills and determination to come this far in the competition and will be looking forward to pulling off a heavy upset.

On the other hand, Okami Esports and Team Falcons will face each other in the second Upper Bracket semifinal. Okami Esports, the finalists of the 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split, will be a favorite in this matchup. However, Team Falcons, another debutant in the tournament and one of the most decorated esports organizations in the region, will not enter the match as underdogs.

Format

The Playoffs will follow a double elimination, best-of-three (BO3) format. However, the Lower Bracket Finals will adopt a best-of-five (BO5), and the Grand Finals will adopt a best-of-seven (BO7) style match to decide the winners.

Fans can experience all the live action of the MPL MENA Fall Split Playoffs for free by pre-registering tickets available at this link on a first-come, first-served basis.

As mentioned previously, the Playoffs will also offer fans exciting on-site events like meet-and-greets with POWR Mody, POWR Viruss, and POWR Ibrahim. There will also be cosplay performances, carnival games, and special MENA-themed dinner combos.

