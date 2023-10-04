MPL MY Season 12 Playoffs and Grand Finals: Schedule, teams, and more

The conclusion of the Regular Season of MPL MY Season 12 has announced the arrival of the tournament’s Playoffs and Grand Finals. The Dewan Sri Putra Arena in Malaysia has seen the best teams fight for the top half of the table over the weekends in September and is now set to host the finals. The top eight Malaysian MLBB teams will now lock horns with each other for the all-elusive $100,000 prize money in the tournament Playoffs.

This article provides the complete schedule for MPL MY Season 12 Playoffs and Grand Finals. Read on to also learn about all the other exclusive guest appearances that await audience members in the Playoffs.

MPL MY Season 12: Playoffs, Grand Finals schedule, and more

Dewan Sri Putra, where the top Malaysian teams will lock horns for the champion's crown of MPL MY Season 12 Playoffs (Image via Moonton Games)

The MPL MY Season 12 Playoffs and Grand Finals will be held from October 5 to October 8, 2023, at the Dewan Sri Putra, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. Below are the teams fighting to be crowned champions while securing their spot in the M5 World Championship.

Team List

RSG Malaysia Team SMG HomeBois Selangor Red Giants Team HAQ MPX NSEA TODAK Team Lunatix

It is also worth noting that the first runner-up will get a second chance to enter the M5 World Championship by participating in the M5 Wild Card MPL MY tournament.

Format

The tournament Playoffs will feature a hybrid elimination bracket where the first two rounds (Play-Ins) will follow a single elimination format while the rest will follow a double elimination format. All matches will follow the best-of-three (BO3) format, like in the Regular Season. However, the Lower Bracket Semi-Finals, Finals, and Upper Bracket Finals will follow a best-of-five (BO5) format.

Schedule

First Play-In (October 5, 2023, at 12:30 pm): Team HAQ vs MPX NSEA

Team HAQ vs MPX NSEA Second Play-In (October 5, 2023, at 3:00 pm): Team TODAK vs Team Lunatix

The winners of the two Play-Ins will face each other in the Upper Bracket Quarter Finals against HomeBois (third in the Regular Season) and Selangor Red Giants (fourth in the Regular Season), respectively.

The victors of both contests will then compete against RSG MY (first in the Regular Season) and Team SMG (second in the Regular Season) in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals.

The offline experience

A top view of the arena (Image via Moonton Games)

The hosts have lined up plenty of events to enhance the experience of fans on-site. They can catch all the action live by walking in with the entry on a first-come, first-serve basis. The MPL MY community has arranged bus services to bring fans in from different Malaysian states.

The venue for the MPL MY Season 12 Playoffs (Image via Moonton Games)

Fans can enjoy game-stations, cosplays, player meet-and-greets, and much more. The hosts have organized a mini 3v3 futsal competition along with grand finals featuring live performances from rappers like Saixse and Kidd Santhe.

Safee Sali, one of Malaysia’s greatest footballers of all time, and Lego Sam, one of the nation’s most decorated dancesport athletes, will also be present.

The whole Malaysian esports community appears hyped to join the MLBB fest from October 5 to October 8, 2023. Esports enthusiasts can follow our website for all the latest updates.