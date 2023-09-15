The teams participating in the M5 Wild Card for a second chance to enter the M5 World Championship will keep a close eye on the results of the MLBB Professional League MENA Fall Split (MPL MENA Fall Split). This is because the MENA region will also receive a slot in the tournament based on the results of the Fall Split 2023.

While the winners will qualify directly for the M5 World Championship, a MENA representative will fight against seven other teams from different regions in the M5 Wild Card in Malaysia this November.

One MPL MENA team will enter the team roster of M5 Wild Card in Malaysia

MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 Regular Season is currently underway (Image via Moonton)

Moonton Games announcement on September 15, 2023, revealed that a representative from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will fill up the seventh slot of the M5 World Championship Wild Card. This selection will depend on the 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split results.

This season’s team list for the competition has everything from two-time defending champions Team Occupy to debutants with a strong line-up, Team Falcons. Teams like Geekay Esports, Team SEN, Curse Squad, and Twisted Minds are considered the dark horses.

The MPL MENA will see the heavyweights and the dark horses compete against each other for the lion’s share of the US$ 100,000 prize pool and a chance to enter the M5 World Championship in the Philippines.

The Regular Season of the 2023 MPL MENA Fall Split started on September 9, 2023, at 9 PM AST/GMT+3, and the Playoffs will conclude on October 21, 2023. Fans can check out the complete schedule and team list and visit the VOV Gaming offline venue in Riyadh to support their favorite team.

Which region will send their teams to the Wild Card tournament in Malaysia?

Kuala Lumpur will give teams from eight different regions another chance to enter the M5 World Championship with the first-ever M5 Wild Card tournament (Image via Moonton Games)

Malaysia will host the MLBB pro teams from Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA), Latin America, Malaysia, the Mekong region, Mongolia, South Asia, MENA, and another unannounced region. These eight teams will compete against each other this November in the M5 World Championship Wild Card to secure any of the two available slots at the M5 World Championship in the Philippines.

According to Jaime Cruz, the Head of Esports (MENA & South Asia) of Moonton Games:

“We continue to be impressed by the calibre and growth of the MENA region's esports athletes. Most recently, Saudi Arabia and Egypt placed third and fourth, respectively, at the IESF World Esports Championship 2023 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Their impressive placements demonstrate that they are genuine contenders against the world's best teams.”

He added:

“The M5 World Championship and Wild Card offer teams a fantastic opportunity to soar beyond their limits and unleash their potential on the international stage – to become #BetterThanGreat."

The M5 World Championship will see the top teams from the circuit battle it out for the US$ 900,000 prize pool and a chance to represent their country or region at the grandest stage of MLBB esports.