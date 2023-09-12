MPL SG Season 6 creates new viewership record: A complete Week 1 recap 

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Singapore Season 6 (MPL SG Season 6) went off to a flying start in its first week after its scheduled kick-off on September 9, 2023. As per Esports Charts, the esports tournament has set a new record for Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV)* with 12,585 fans streaming the match between Bleed SG and HomeBois SG. It exceeds the previous highest PCV record set during the Season 5 Grand Final by 65%.

The first week of Singapore’s sole esports tournament was action-packed, with Malaysia-based esports franchise HomeBois making their international debut, the consecutive three-time defending champions tasting defeat, and more.

This article brings the key highlights from the week as dust settles in the Land of Dawn.

*(PCV only counts the number of viewers on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, and not viewers watching it on the TV channels)

MPL SG Season 6 key highlights: Records, results, and more

As mentioned earlier, the MPL SG Season 5 Grand Final held the previous record for the most streamed match (7,600 PCV). The MPL SG Season 6's opening match between Alchemy SG and HomeBois SG broke that record with 10,500 PCV.

However, that did not last long as the opening match of Week 1 Day 2 between HomeBois SG and Bleed Esports recorded more than 12,000 PCV to become the new highest streamed match in the history of MPL Singapore.

Furthermore, McDonald’s is giving away McDelivery codes in between streams that give fans chances to win free diamonds in MLBB to celebrate their first sponsorship of an esports tournament. It is evident that this announcement has had a positive impact on the viewership.

More than a hundred live audience members attended the Zenway Studios esports arena in the first week of MPL SG Season 6 to support their favorite teams. You can pre-register your slot and be present among them to catch the week 2 action live.

Tickets are free and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Audience members also get a chance to win in-game items like epic skins.

Results:

Standings in MPL SG Season 6 after Week 1 Day 2 matches (Image via Moonton Games)

Saturday (Week 1 Day 1)

Alchemy SG 0-2 HomeBois SG

HomeBois SG Bleed Esports 2-0 Vanguard Esports

Vanguard Esports RSG SG 1-2 Team Flash

Team Flash Evil 2-0 Stellark SG

Sunday (Week 2 Day 2)

HomeBois SG 2-1 Bleed Esports

Bleed Esports Stellark SG 2-0 Alchemy SG

Alchemy SG Vanguard SG 0-2 RSG SG

RSG SG Team Flash 2-0 Evil

HomeBois SG, the debutants of MPL Singapore, has picked up crucial victories

HomeBois SG's Gold Laner Russell "Enya" Lee in conversation with MPL SG Season 6 host Cheryl Yao in the post-match interview (Image via Moonton Games)

The Malaysia-based esports franchise has made its international debut in MPL SG Season 6 and has picked up two consecutive wins in the tournament. However, their hard-fought victory (2-1) over Bleed Esports on the second day of Week 1 made highlights. HomeBois SG, a community favorite across the border, has pleased the fans with their performance.

Russell “Enya” Lee, the gold laner for HomeBois SG, talked about the importance of not getting complacent following their win over Bleed Esports. It shows how the team is focused now on grinding out more such results after a good start in the tournament.

Team Flash pulled off an upset as they beat defending champions RSG SG in Week 1 of MPL Singapore Season 6 (Image via Moonton Games)

Speaking of complacency, RSG SG, the three-time consecutive champions of MPL Singapore, will have to regroup and reorganize. It has not been a dream start for the defending champions, as they kicked off their MPL SG Season 6 campaign with a 1-2 loss against Team Flash.

Bellarmy “Lolsie” Yeo, who joined Team Flash on loan from RSG SG, played in the match like he wanted to prove a point. The roamer of Team Flash was seen brimming in the post-match interview as he described himself as the “win con(dition)” for his current team.

Week 2 presents an early test for the League Leaders

Regular Season schedule for MPL Singapore Season 6 Week 2 (Image via Moonton Games)

The second week of MPL SG Season 6 brings a mouth-watering fixture, as defending champions RSG SG will face HomeBois SG, the current leaders, in the second fixture of Week 2 Day 1. A win in this match will send out a clear statement for either of the teams.

The first fixture of the second day will see two of the tournament’s favorites lock horns as RSG SG and Bleed Esports come face-to-face.

Upcoming fixtures:

Week 2 Day 1 (September 16, 2023)

Match 9 (10:00): EVIL vs Vanguard Esports

Match 10 (12:30): RSG SG vs HomeBois SG

Match 11 (15:00): Alchemy SG vs Bleed Esports

Match 12 (17:30): Stellark SG vs Team Flash

Week 2 Day 2 (September 17, 2023)

Match 13 (10:00): Bleed Esports vs RSG SG

Match 14 (12:30): Vanguard Esports vs Stellark SG

Match 15 (15:00): HomeBois SG vs Evil

Match 16 (17:30): Stellark SG vs Team Flash

You can catch all the latest news and updates of MPL Singapore from their official Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch pages, and YouTube channels.

Moonton Games and Zenway Studios came together to organize MPL SG Season 6 along with McDonald’s, Head and Shoulders, and OSIM, who are joining them as sponsors.

With Regular Season action scheduled across four weekends of September, fans are excited to see which pro MLBB team gets the lion’s share of the SG$ 100,000 prize pool. The winning team will also represent their nation at the M5 World Championship.