MPL SG Season 6: Regular Season schedule, format, and more

Moonton Games and Zenway Production are all set to begin Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG Season 6) on September 9, 2023. This sixth edition brings fans a chance to win free diamonds in MLBB while watching the top eight of Singapore’s best MLBB teams come against each other for the vast prize money for MPL Singapore (SGD 100,000) and the all-illusive trophy.

This article provides all the information about MPL Singapore's location, schedule, and more to relieve the excitement of the community.

MPL Singapore schedule: Regular season schedule and format, and more for MPL SG Season 6

The Week 1 Regular Season Schedule for MPL SG Season 6 (Image via Moonton Games)

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG Season 6) will go live on September 9, 2023. Every weekend of the month will be an MLBB festival for Singaporean fans until September 30, 2023.

Alchemy SG and HomeBois SG will kickstart this season at 10:00 a.m. GMT+8 on September 9, 2023, with a match against each other.

After a humbling defeat last season, Alchemy SG is back to take revenge on Stellark and retrieve their respect in the community in MPL SG Season 6 (Image via Moonton Games)

Alchemy SG will return after a humbling elimination from last season, while HomeBois SG will start their journey under the radar as newcomers, despite their fearsome reputation across the border in MPL Malaysia. So, this is promised to be a thrilling encounter between two teams to prove a high count of points.

Complete MPL Singapore season 6 schedule:

Week 1 Day 1 (September 9, 2023)

Match 1 (10:00): Alchemy SG vs HomeBois SG

Match 2 (12:30): Bleed Esports vs Vanguard Esports

Match 3 (15:00): RSG SG vs Team Flash

Match 4 (17:30): EVIL vs Stellark SG

Week 1 Day 2 (September 10, 2023)

Match 5 (10:00): HomeBoise SG vs Bleed Esports

Match 6 (12:30): Stellark SG vs Alchemy SG

Match 7 (15:00): Vanguard Esports vs RSG SG

Match 8 (17:30): Team Flash vs EVIL

Week 2 Day 1 (September 16, 2023)

Match 9 (10:00): EVIL vs Vanguard Esports

Match 10 (12:30): RSG SG vs HomeBois SG

Match 11 (15:00): Alchemy SG vs Bleed Esports

Match 12 (17:30): Stellark SG vs Team Flash

Week 2 Day 2 (September 17, 2023)

Match 13 (10:00): Bleed Esports vs RSG SG

Match 14 (12:30): Vanguard Esports vs Stellark SG

Match 15 (15:00): HomeBois SG vs EVIL

Match 16 (17:30): Team Flash vs Alchemy SG

Week 3 Day 1 (September 23, 2023)

Match 17 (10:00): Team Flash vs Vanguard Esports

Match 18 (12:30): Alchemy SG vs RSG SG

Match 19 (15:00): Stellark SG vs HomeBoise SG

Match 20 (17:30): EVIL vs Bleed Esports

Week 3 Day 2 (September 24, 2023)

Match 21 (10:00): Vanguard Esports vs Alchemy SG

Match 22 (12:30): HomeBois SG vs Team Flash

Match 23 (15:00): Bleed Esports vs Stellark SG

Match 24 (17:30): RSG SG vs EVIL

Day 4 Week 1 (September 30, 2023)

Match 25 (10:00): Stellark SG vs RSG SG

Match 26 (12:30): Alchemy SG vs EVIL

Match 27 (15:00): Team Flash vs Bleed Esports

Match 28 (17:30): Vanguard Esports vs HomeBois SG

Format:

MPL SG Season 6 will follow a single round-robin format in the regular season of the tournament. The eight top MLBB teams will fight against each other in Best-of-Three (BO3) matches. All of them will then enter the Playoffs, which will continue in a double-elimination format.

The top six teams from the regular season standing table will secure their place in the next edition of MPL Singapore. Learn more about the MPL Singapore season 6 tournament format and more via this link.

MPL Singapore location: Venue for the tournament and tickets

Zenway Studios Esports arena will try to improve the live audience experience in MPL SG season 6 (Image via Zenway Studios)

The Regular Season Games of MPL Singapore season 6 will occur at the Zenway Studios esports arena. This state-of-the-art esports arena will be open for Singapore’s top MLBB teams and their fans from September 9, 2023, to September 30, 2023.

The arena is situated at 53 Ubi Ave., #05-02, Singapore, 408934. Pre-registration for tickets to the MLBB tournament is sold out. However, fans can get walk-in admission to the venue on a first-come-first-serve basis. All the live audience members will get a chance to win epic game items like skins and more.

MPL SG Season 6: Where to watch

McDonald's has announced a new event for the fans after becoming the presenting partner of MPL SG Season 6. Fans can get a chance to win 1500 diamonds by ordering new Chicken McCrispy with the McDelivery codes flashed on screen during the match streams. Therefore, expectations regarding a significant increase in livestreams this year are high. But, where to watch them is the question.

Fans can catch the live action online via the official MPL SG Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok channels. Click on the links to get redirected to these channels. Tap on the Follow or Subscribe buttons while you are there to get all the match notifications.

MPL SG season 6 is the sole esports tournament in the country. After McDonald's announced a new trophy for the MVP of the Playoffs this season, the competition between players will rise.

