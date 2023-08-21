MPL MY Season 12: Results, first week recap, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia Season 12 (MPL MY Season 12) has started the first week on a great note. The opening match saw the faceoff between last year's finalists, TODAK and Team SMG, which set a record for Peak Concurrent Viewers in the opening match with 143,000 PCV. As per the Esports Charts, it represents a 33% increase over the opening match of MPL MY Season 11.

Furthermore, there was a crowd of almost 3000 live audiences enjoying the opening week at the new MPL arena in Dewan Sri Putra to support their teams. It is a 60% increase compared to last season, and since entry is free this time, organizers can expect a huge rise in the on-site MPL MY audience.

This article brings you all the main events from the opening week of MPL MY Season 12.

MPL MY Season 12 Week 1 Results

MPL MY Season 12 Standings after Week 1 (Image via Moonton)

Week one of MPL MY Season 12 hasn’t been pleasant for the reigning champions, as Team SMG successfully took their revenge on TODAK by winning the opening match on Friday. Selangor Red Giants won their respective fixtures and secured the top of the Regular Season table as the first week concluded. Here are the results of the first week's fixtures:

Friday (Day 1)

TODAK 1 - 2 Team SMG

Team Secret 0 - 2 Team Haq

Saturday (Day 2)

Selangor Red Giants 2 - 0 Team Lunatix

Team RSG 1 - 2 HomeBois

Team HAQ 2 - 1 MPX Nsea

Sunday (Day 3)

HomeBois 2 - 0 Team Lunatix

Red Giants Esports 0 - 2 Selangor Red Giants

Team Secret 0 - 2 TODAK

Recap of MPL MY Season 12 Week 1 matches

Team SMG after winning their first match (Image via Moonton)

TODAK, the previous season's champions, won their second match on Day 3 of Week 1 convincingly to compensate for their defeat in the opening game.

However, despite the 2 - 0 win against Team Secret (who also lost their opening game on Day 1 against Team HAQ), TODAK ended their first week in fourth place. As things currently stand, Selangor Red Giants are the table toppers, with HomeBois chasing them.

Team HAQ is also ahead of TODAK sitting third on the table, and with only one match in the Week 2 fixtures, things are not looking promising for the reigning champs.

Team Selangor Red Giants have drawn all eyes towards themselves with a perfect clean sweep on the first week of MPL MY Season 12. Their progress, with the help of their imported players called Jon “Super Red” and Archie “Pancake”, will be something to look out for in the upcoming weeks.

On the other hand, three teams sit with zero points after the conclusion of the first week of the tournament. Red Esports, Team Secret, and Team Lunatix are all looking forward to improving their results in the upcoming fixtures.

With two defeats this weekend, Team Secret is currently on an 11-game losing streak, and they have to turn their fortunes around to stay alive in the competition.

Upcoming fixtures in MPL MY Season 12 Week 2

The next week’s fixtures will start on August 25, 2023, when Team SMG will fight against Team HomeBois in the biggest fixture of the week on Seru Saturday. Since this is a rematch of the Lower Bracket finals of MPL MY Season 11, Team HomeBois will look forward to getting their revenge on SMG.

Seru Saturday has been introduced in MPL MY Season 12 where visitors will spectate the biggest match-up of each week.

Friday

Match 9 (3:00 PM - 5:30 PM): RSG MY vs Team Lunatix

Match 10 (6:00 PM - 8:30 PM): Team Secret vs Selangor Red Giants

Saturday

Match 11 (12:00 PM - 2:30 PM): TODAK vs Red Esports

Match 12 (3:00 PM - 5:30 PM): Team SMG vs HomeBois

Match 13 (6:00 PM - 8:30 PM): Selangor Red Giants vs MPX NSEA

Sunday

Match 14 (12:00 PM - 2:30 PM): Team SMG vs Team Lunatix

Match 15 (3:00 PM - 5:30 PM): Red Esports vs Team HAQ

Match 16 (6:00 PM - 8:30 PM): MPX NSEA vs HomeBois

You can check out the complete Regular Season fixture of MPL MY Season 12 here.