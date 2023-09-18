Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia Season 12 (MPL MY Season 12) has seen Malaysia’s SEA Games Women’s Netball gold medalists, Fariha Eazak and An Najwa sharing the stage with Miss Intercontinental Malaysia 2017, Sanjna Suri.

MPL MY Season 12 celebrated Malaysia Day (Hari Malaysia) on Week 5, Day 2 of the tournament. The community also applauded the MLBB Men (silver medalist) and Women (bronze medalist) for their achievements in the SEA Games 2023.

The whole community then sang “Malaysia” together, a love song dedicated to the country by singer-songwriter Faizal Tahir. Besides, RSG MY securing the top spot of the table ahead of the final week of the Regular Season is another huge highlight of the week.

Catch all the key moments from MPL MY Season 12, Week 5, in this article.

MPL MY Season 12 Week 5: The celebrations

Miss Intercontinental Sanjna Suri joined MPL MY fans on Malaysia Day (Image via Monnton Games)

The organizers brought some of the national icons of Malaysia to celebrate the auspicious Hari Malaysia celebrations in week 5 of the tournament. Icon athletes from the traditional sports and esports circuit were present to rejoice in the past glories, celebrate their present, and look ahead to the future.

Malaysia's SEA Games' Women's Netball gold medalists Fariha Razak and An Najwa (Image via Moonton Games)

Malaysia’s ASEAN Para Games 2023 representatives for the MLBB Men’s event (silver medalist) also joined the live audience at the Dewan Sri Putra esports arena.

MPL MY also published a video titled “KITA Bersama” that included heartfelt messages from the Malaysian community and MPL MY stars Ciku, Rippo, and Zorn. Overall, it was a grand celebration of Malaysia Day among the MPL and MLBB community.

MPL MY Season 12 Week 5: Results

RSG MY after securing the top of the table after week 5 (Image via Moonton Games)

The roller coaster ride of the MPL MY teams continued this week. RSG MY secured their top-of-the-table spot after facing a brief setback last week, while Team TODAK, the defending champions, continued their bad run as they lost their match against the current league leaders.

After the conclusion of the fifth week, RSG MY enters the last lap of the Regular Season race with 20 points, enjoying a satisfactory lead at the top of the table, thanks to their clean sweeps against TODAK (2-0) and MPX NSEA (2-0).

However, complacency can be fatal as a three-point lead is not a secured point gap when teams like HomeBois (17 points), Selangor Red Giants (17 points), and Team SMG (17 points) are chasing you.

TODAK players got emotional after their win over MPX NSEA on Day 1 (Image via Moonton Games)

The top half of the table still looks incredibly competitive, and it is hard to predict the league leaders without watching the action on Week 6. Team HomeBois and Selangor Red Giants both won both of their games. Despite losing the matches, Team SMG also collected two points this week, making the tussle even more thrilling.

On the other hand, Team TODAK, one of the favorites to win the tournament, continues on the downward slope. They broke their losing streak on Day 1 when they managed to record a hard-fought victory over MPX NSEA (2-1), but the defeat against RSG MY (0-2) on the second day of week 5 broke their fan’s hearts again.

Results:

Team Standings after the conclusion of MPL MY Season 12 (Image via Moonton Games)

Here are the results of the Week 5 fixtures in MPL MY Season 12.

Friday (Week 5, Day 1)

MPX NSEA 1-2 TODAK

TODAK Team HAQ 2-1 Team SMG

Seru Saturday* (Week 5, Day 2)

Team Secret 0-2 HomeBois

HomeBois TODAK 0-2 RSG MY

RSG MY RED Esports 2-1 Team Lunatix

Sunday (Week 5, Day 3)

Selangor Red Giants 2-0 Team HAQ

Team HAQ Team Secret 2-1 Team SMG

Team SMG RSG MY 2-0 MPX NSEA

*(Seru Saturday is a new event in MPL MY Season 12 where all the biggest matchups are scheduled on the second day or Saturday of each week.)

Week 6 Preview:

MPL MY fans showing their support to their favorite teams (Image via Moonton Games)

The final lap of the Regular Season race has become exciting currently. While four teams battle for the first position at the top half of the table, four bottom-half teams, including Team TODAK, the defending champions, will try their best to avoid relegation.

Team HomeBois (17), Team Selangor Red Giants (17), and Team SMG (17) are currently tied for the second position, and will be lurking over RSG MY’s head to prey on any slip-up from them. On the other hand, Team TODAK (8) will be fighting against Team Lunatix (7), Team RED Esports (6), and Team Secret (5) to avoid relegation.

It is worth noting that week 6 does not have any fixtures on Friday. Also, admission to the venue (Dewan Sri Putra, Bukit Jalil) is free. Interested fans can join the live crowd on matchdays.

Below is the complete schedule for the Week 6 of MPL MY Season 12:

September 23, 2023 (Seru Saturday)

Match 41 (12:30 PM): Team Secret vs MPX NSEA

Team Secret vs MPX NSEA Match 42 (3:00 PM): Selangor Red Giants vs Team SMG

Selangor Red Giants vs Team SMG Match 43 (5:30 PM): RED Esports vs RSG MY

September 24, 2023 (Sunday)

Match 44 (12:30 PM): TODAK vs Team Lunatix

TODAK vs Team Lunatix Match 45 (3:00 PM): Team HAQ vs HomeBois

The Playoffs will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Regular Season games. Moonton Games is trying to boost the esports scene around MLBB. Follow us for all the game-related updates.